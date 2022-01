Bitcoin markets initially tried to rally a bit on Tuesday, but then gave back gains to show signs of negativity yet again. At this point in time, the market looks very likely to continue seeing downward pressure, but the $40,000 level underneath needs to be paid close attention to due to the fact that it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and an area that is supportive based upon what we have seen previously. With this being the case, I think that the $40,000 level probably has a lot of people waiting to pick things up. That being said, if we were to break down below that level then it changes a lot.

CURRENCIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO