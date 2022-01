The Toronto Raptors will be without center Khem Birch for at least the next week and likely a little bit longer. The 29-year-old Birch suffered a broken nose in the first quarter of last Friday night's game against the Detroit Pistons. Ensuing X-Rays confirmed the fracture and he was flown back to Toronto to have it surgically repaired last week.

