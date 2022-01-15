Rapper M.I Abaga Reveals Why He Thinks Twitter Is A Toxic Place

Netflix could be a dominant force at next month’s NAACP Image Awards.The streaming giant on Tuesday emerged with a leading 52 nominations including the film “The Harder They Fall.” The movie — featuring a large starry cast including Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba and LaKeith Stanfield — pulled in 12 nominations, including for best picture. Netflix landed 23 nominations in the television/streaming categories.“The Harder They Fall,” produced by Jay-Z, is based on real Black characters from the Old West who have generally been overlooked in the genre. The story follows Nat Love, a cowboy whose gun-slinging crew face...
