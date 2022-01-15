ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper M.I Abaga Reveals Why He Thinks Twitter Is A Toxic Place

By Gistlover moses
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran Rapper, Jude Abaga, also known as M.I Abaga, has taken a jab at micro-blogging and social media platform, Twitter, in his recent post. He shared his opinion advising users to be nicer when using the social media. “After...

