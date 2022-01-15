ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Mobile Home Park Residents Face Evictions, Slap Lawsuits Or Cry For Help

By Deborah Childress
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1htorG_0dmdtAJW00

An ambitious investor has set up 79 “Sun Estates” companies in Florida, at least several of which own pre-existing mobile home parks. Now he is being sued and publicly criticized by mobile homeowners, renters, and politicians for skyrocketing lot rents and increases in water utility tenant fees.

Penny Murphy-Wood filed a lawsuit in November 2021 against Tampa Sun Estates 2, LLC for allegedly not honoring the current lease agreement regarding her water utility bill. According to her attorney, Sami Thalji of Florida Consumer Lawyers, Tampa, Murphy-Wood’s current lease through the previous owners of the park – formerly named Annette Trailer Park – does not indicate that new ownership may revise rents, utility charges, or fees during the term of the lease.

Thalji stated, “The lease agreement itself would need to set forward a path for either party to amend the terms. I don’t see any such provisions in this lease.”

Thalji also represents a second tenant of Tampa Sun Estates 2, LLC, named Marguerite Piskura who expresses the same legal complaint.

Derek Vickers, 33, is listed under Sunbiz.org as the owner of those 79 “Sun Estates” properties, which include Tampa Sun Estates 2. Thalji indicated that Vickers has not yet been served due to no listed registered agent address. Vickers, last known as an Orlando resident, is believed to be a licensed insurance agent and owner of at least two other companies.

According to the lawsuit, “The lease specifically stated that the tenant would only be required to pay for water usage above the average allotted for each tenant. The lease stated that (Murphy-Woods) would be notified when the average usage was established.” But eight months into her lease in September, Murphy-Woods was notified by the Defendant that she would be responsible for paying 100% of her water utility bills. Late fees and a threat of eviction accompanied the demand. It was noted in the suit that she paid her 2021 monthly rent in the amount of $700 on September 3 for September rent.

Meanwhile, the Tallahassee Democrat reported in December 2021 that Vickers and the new “Florida Sun Estates” mobile home community – formerly known as “The Meadows Mobile Home Park” – imposed a skyrocketed lot rent hike. The report stated the lot rent increased suddenly from $389 to $895 per month. Those residents who did not own their mobile homes were given the option to either purchase or relocate.

Numerous city leaders and non-profit organizations stepped in to assist the homeowners and renting tenants.

The article did not reference Florida’s Consumer Collections Practices Act, Section 559 as legally violated by Vickers and his company, as did Murphy-Wood’s lawsuit, but it did suggest that Florida’s Mobile Home Act, Statute 723, only protected mobile homeowners from unreasonable lot rent increases.

Thus, although a recent agreement was reached with Vickers’ Florida Sun Estates for home owners’ increased lot rents, the mobile home renters did not get the same deal. The owners were represented by Legal Services of North Florida that effectively secured an increase to only $545 per month, but the same arrangement did not include a break for the tenants who rented their homes.

The Free Press attempted to make contact with Derek Vickers for his side of the story, but he could not be reached for comment.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 37

Renee Adams Smith
3d ago

you don't know what you're talking about this is happening to me I have never been late on my rent I have always paid it in full I have had no problems I had got an eviction notice I am a single mother I work for Publix I have a good job I am responsible and independent this is b*******

Reply(10)
26
Melissa Elliott
3d ago

I own my mobile home and pay lot rent in a 55 and older park. When I moved here in 2017 the rent was 100 dollars cheaper, there are a lot of people here on a fixed income . These increases are ridicules. Theses parks that just rent the lot are almost total profit they aren’t responsible for upkeep of the homes or property . So not only do I pay lot rent I pay for the lawn to be mowed, drive to be painted and cleaned, any improvements to my home, but let me get behind on rent and they can evict me and take my home! These parks are such a money maker that raising the rent is just greed!

Reply(5)
11
Kimberly Jordan
3d ago

no difference then HOS'S they can rase the amount of your hoa any time regardless of ones income and if you dont pay you can be sued to have your house you own stolen from you. the HOA's can steal your house and have you evected out of your house you own and its all legal.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Celebrate Florida Main Street Day, In Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS, FL. – Help celebrate Florida Main Street Day, by checking out all downtown Zephyrhills has to offer!. Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee recognizes today, Jan. 18, as this year’s Florida Main Street Day. The purpose of Florida Main Street Day is to raise awareness of the local, statewide, and national Main Street programs and celebrate their accomplishments and achievements.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
City
Orlando, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tampa, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Lawsuits#North Florida#Sun Estates#Tampa Sun Estates 2#Llc#Florida Consumer Lawyers#Sunbiz Org#Defendant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
The Free Press - TFP

Union Pacific Threatens To Leave LA County Because The DA’s Soft-On-Crime Policies Fueling Tidal Wave Of Railcar Theft

The looters and smash-and-grab artists who are menacing retailers in California apparently have found a new target besides pharmacies and grocery stores. They literally have become train robbers. According to The Blaze, Union Pacific has threatened to relocate its rail operations out of Los Angeles County unless the authorities do...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Free Press - TFP

St. Pete Man Gets Slapped With $814,632 Judgement And Over 3 Years In Prison For COVID Fraud

U.S. District Judge Susan C. Bucklew has sentenced Louis Thornton III, 63, St. Petersburg, to three years and six months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining money through various Covid-19 relief programs, including the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (“EIDL”) program.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Youngkin Doubles Down On CRT In Virginia Schools

Republican Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin doubled down on his commitment to rid Critical Race Theory (CRT) from the state’s schools. An executive order banning Critical Race Theory was one of the 11 executive orders that Youngkin signed when he took office Saturday, according to a press release. As part...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
97K+
Followers
13K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy