ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Newspapers

J-D/CBA’s Kubanov qualifies for state boys swim meet in 500 freestyle

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 3 days ago

SYRACUSE – Though just a freshman, Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy boys swimmer Misha Kubanov has quickly emerged as one of the area’s brightest talents.

And Kubanov reached another milestone when he qualified for March’s state championship meet in the 500-yard freestyle during Friday’s Salt City Athletic Conference Invitational at Nottingham High School.

Quickly pulling away from his challengers, Kubanov didn’t let up until he had posted a time of four minutes, 51.10 seconds, clearing the state qualifying standard of 4:52.52 by more than a second.

This followed a 200 freestyle where J-D/CBA had a top-three sweep. In 1:48.34, Misha Kubanov neared the state qualifying time (1:47.60) as Nathaniel Wales was second in 1:50.48 and eighth-grader Lesha Kubanov (1:55.76) was third.

For his part, Wales beat the field in the 100 backstroke in a season-best 55.35 seconds, nearing the state qualifying mark of 54.82 as Jamey Turo was third in 1:01.06, beating out Lesha Kubanov (1:01.40) in fourth.

And in the closing race, the 400 freestyle relay, Wales and Misha Kubanov paired with Mark Bratslavsky and Luke Marino to win in 3:24.51, well clear of Baldwinsville’s second-place 3:31.98.

In the 200 individual medley, Bobby Diel got third place in 2:12.62, with Luke Marino seventh. Diel also was third in the 100 butterfly in 59.68 seconds, while Lucas Holmquist was seventh.

Diel, Holmquist, Kyler Huyck and Gehrig Snyder were fourth in the 200 medley relay in 1:52.34, with the Red Rams fifth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:39.51

Bratslavsky got fourth place in the 50 freestyle in 22.89 seconds and, in the 100 freestyle, he took fifth in 52.03. Lucien Zens took seventh in the 500 freestyle, with Holmquist seventh in the 100 breaststroke.

Before this, J-D/CBA improved to 8-0 on the season last Tuesday night at New Hartford, with the trio of Wales, Bratslavsky and Misha Kubanov all playing prominent roles in a 95-88 victory over the Spartans.

Wales would beat out Bratslavsky, 51.33 seconds to 52.41, in the 100-yard freestyle before moving to the 100 backstroke and claiming that race in 58.65 seconds to Jamey Turo’s second-place 1:01.87 as Kyler Huyck (1:03.24) finished third.

In the 200 freestyle, Misha Kubanov’s time of 1:53.47 was well clear of the 1:59.03 from Lesha Kubanov, and Misha also would excel in the 500 freestyle, prevailing in 5:02.47 as Lucian Zens (5:44.67) got second place.

Bratslavsky would go 23.49 seconds in the 50 freestyle, topping the 23.99 from New Hartford’s Mateo Ripa, while Diel won the 200 individual medley in 2:15.86 and was second in the 100 butterfly, his 59.34 seconds just behind the 59.22 from the Spartans’ Hassan Mousad.

Wales, Bratslavsky, Kubanov and Marino worked together to swim the 400 freestyle relay in 3:37.39. In diving, Sean Rigdon’s 204.95 points edged Cameron Corona (203.40) and Garrett Fuller (201.45) as New Hartford’s Patrick Scott amassed 262.55 points.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Chittenango girls volleyball gets sweep of Oneida

CENTRAL NEW YORK – After blazing to a 7-1 start in December, the Chittenango girls volleyball team had to wait more than three weeks for its next head-to-head match. Perhaps that had something to do with the Bears’ struggles in the opening set of last Tuesday’s long-awaited return against Weedsport, the set going beyond the point limit.
CHITTENANGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freestyle#Cba#Backstroke#Sports#Syracuse#Nottingham High School
Eagle Newspapers

Bishop Grimes boys basketball wins MLK Tournament

EAST SYRACUSE – Two games, less than 24 hours apart, may have turned the Bishop Grimes boys basketball season from one full of disappointment to one teeming with probabilities. Going into its own Martin Luther King Jr. Tournament, the Cobras were 4-5, having lost five in a row, all...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia girls indoor track tops small schools at Kirschenheiter meet

SYRACUSE – The Cazenovia girls indoor track team posted another stellar week of competition as they used flexibility and toughness to fill gaps in its lineup. Finishing first among small schools and third overall, the Lakers beat most of the 20 teams at the Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial Invitational last Saturday at SRC Arena. Cazenovia scored 69 points to outpace everyone but Class AA powers Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

East Syracuse Minoa indoor track wins Kirschenheiter meet

SYRACUSE – By any conceivable standard, it is proving to be a special and historic season for the East Syracuse Minoa boys indoor track and field team. And led by the likes of Michael Parks and Rocky El, the Spartans added another memorable moment by winning over Liverpool and the rest of a top-flight field at Saturday’s morning session of the Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville-Manlius boys basketball hands Chittenango first defeat

CENTRAL NEW YORK – A busy slate of boys basketball games last Tuesday were all postponed by winter weather, including a showdown between Fayetteville-Manlius and undefeated West Genesee, moved to Jan. 25. Perhaps that had a lingering effect because, when the Hornets returned to action Friday against Henninger, it...
Eagle Newspapers

Liverpool girls basketball drops battle with Baldwinsville

ONONDAGA COUNTY – For most of last Friday night’s showdown, the Liverpool girls basketball team stayed right with Baldwinvsille, matching the visitors’ intensity, performance and emotion. But the Warriors ultimately paid for the way the game started, unable to overcome a steep early deficit in a 65-53 defeat that had all kinds of ramifications. Both […]
LIVERPOOL, NY
Eagle Newspapers

East Syracuse Minoa volleyball rallies past RFA in five sets

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Area high school girls volleyball teams tried to work around weather and COVID-19 issues, both of which had interrupted so many winter sports schedules. East Syracuse Minoa, who entered the week with an 8-2 record, was supposed to take on Whitesboro last Monday night, but it got postponed and moved to Jan. 31, nine days after what is hoped to be their first meeting.
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville boys indoor track wins at Utica College meet

UTICA – for the second time in seven days, the Baldiwnsville boys indoor track and field team made it to the top of the standings in a large-scale meet. Only this time, it was the Bees besting more than 20 challengers at the fifth Mohawk Valley Indoor Track Association meet of the winter held Friday night at Utica College’s Hutton Dome.
UTICA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Liverpool boys hoops tops Henninger, awaits rematch with West Genesee

ONONDAGA COUNTY – All is in place for the Liverpool boys basketball team as it bounds toward Tuesday night’s highly-anticipated rematch with West Genesee. Only the undefeated (12-0) Wildcats have topped the Warriors (7-1) this season, rallying from a double-digit deficit when they first met Dec. 16 in Camillus, and the winner of this game would take a giant step toward a possible top seed in the upcoming Section III Class AA playoffs.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CBA/J-D ice hockey splits pair of league games

ONONDAGA COUNTY – No matter what it tries, the Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt ice hockey team still finds itself in close contests against most of its Division II opponents. It happened again last Monday night at the McDonald Sports Complex, where one rough stretch proved costly for the Brothers in...
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy