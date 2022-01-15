ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Genoa fires Shevchenko as coach after just 2 months

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aoOmV_0dmdsDDA00
Genoa's head coach Andriy Shevchenko gives instructions to his players during an Italian Cup soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Genoa fired Andriy Shevchenko as coach on Saturday, just two months after hiring the former AC Milan and Chelsea forward.

Shevchenko won just one of his 11 matches in charge, leaving Genoa in penultimate place in the Serie A standings, five points from safety.

The 45-year-old Shevchenko had signed a contract until June 2024.

His last match in charge proved to be in the Italian Cup at Milan, where Genoa lost 3-1 after extra time on Thursday.

Genoa said that under-17 coach Abdoulay Konko will take charge as the interim coach until a permanent appointment is made.

Shevchenko quit his only previous coaching position, in charge of Ukraine, in August. He steered the national team to the European Championship quarterfinals for the first time in its history before being eliminated by England.

Genoa is the oldest soccer club in Italy but won the last of its nine Italian league titles in 1924. It has often found itself fighting relegation in recent years and has also become infamous for changing coaches several times per season.

It was the sixth coaching change in Serie A this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton must take opportunity for a complete cultural reset after Rafa Benitez sacking

When it comes to news like Rafa Benitez’s sacking at Everton, much of the story usually centres on how “upbeat” the players now are, and how they felt he was taking them down.That is true, but this whole episode is really about something so much bigger. If the football side of the club finally sees sense, it should be the start of something new; a proper fresh start. It kind of has to be, since the hierarchy of the club has been hollowed out as a consequence of Benitez.That is his “legacy”.Benitez’s entire reign was really the end result of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andriy Shevchenko
The Independent

Chelsea need to ‘recharge batteries’ after draw with Brighton – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea need to “recharge the batteries” after blaming tiredness for their lacklustre performance in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton The European champions’ fading title hopes suffered another setback after Hakim Ziyech’s first-half opener was cancelled out by stand-in Albion skipper Adam Webster.Chelsea topped the table as recently as the start of last month but have spectacularly fallen out of contention having now won just two of their nine top-flight outings since.Blues boss Tuchel once again bemoaned his club’s punishing schedule and now plans to give his players two days off ahead of Sunday’s home game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Who could succeed Rafael Benitez as Everton manager?

Rafael Benitez’s departure from Everton has thrown open another managerial vacancy and some interesting names are already being lined up to replace the 61-year-old Spaniard.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the potential contenders to replace him.Wayne RooneyEngland and Manchester United’s leading goalscorer has endured a baptism of fire in his first managerial job at Derby and the temptation to return to his boyhood club could prove too strong to turn down should the call come. Everton have prised managers away from Premier League rivals in the past – Ronald Koeman from Southampton and Marco Silva...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Ap#Serie A#Italian
The Independent

World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both included in the men’s world XI team of the year alongside Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski – winner of the men’s individual prize – in a front four.Fifpro’s 2021 team crowbarred in the attacking quartet, with a back three of Manchester City’s Ruben Dias alongside Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci. Dias’s City teammate Kevin De Bruyne was named in midfield alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante. Meanwhile Barcelona players were surprisingly omitted from the women’s team, despite Barca and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the women’s player of the...
FIFA
The Independent

England arrange Switzerland friendly on March 26

England will face Switzerland in a Wembley friendly on March 26 in their first match of the 2022 World Cup year.Gareth Southgate’s side will host a Swiss side who will also be at Qatar later in the year having finished top of their qualifying group ahead of European champions Italy.The Three Lions last played in November, winning 10-0 in San Marino as they secured their spot at the World Cup in style.Now preparations will begin in March against the team ranked 13th in the world, with a second Wembley friendly against an as-yet unnamed opponent coming three days later.The Switzerland...
SOCCER
The Independent

Antonio Conte criticises Premier League’s ‘very, very strange’ handling of postponed games

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte rounded on the Premier League for their handling of postponed fixtures.Conte described the league’s decision to accept Arsenal’s request to call off Sunday’s north London derby as “strange and surprising” as the Gunners only had one confirmed Covid-19 case, with most of their absentees due to injury and international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.The Italian said the league should consider changing their schedule if they are going to start postponing games because of injuries.Conte said: “It was disappointing because we prepared the game to play against Arsenal and the decision to postpone the...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter happy at ‘ambitious’ Brighton after links to Everton job

Brighton boss Graham Potter insists he is very happy at one of the Premier League’s “best-run clubs” amid reports linking him with the vacant Everton job.The Toffees are searching for a new manager after sacking Rafael Benitez following just one win from 13 top-flight games.Potter, whose contract runs until the summer of 2025, has impressed since arriving at the Amex Stadium in 2019 and has the Seagulls flying high in ninth place ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Chelsea.“I can’t comment on speculation, things that are out there in the newspapers,” he said.“I’m focused on my job here, very happy here...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Conor Coady describes ‘incredible moment’ after ending long Molineux drought for Wolves

Wolves skipper Conor Coady was delighted after ending his six-year Molineux goal drought.The defender scored his first home league goal for Wolves in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Southampton.Raul Jimenez’s penalty and Adama Traore’s stoppage-time strike left the hosts eighth in the Premier League despite James Ward-Prowse’s stunning free-kick for the Saints.It was Coady’s first home goal since scoring in the League Cup against Crawley in 2016.The England international told the club’s website: “It’s not a good enough stat that, is it, really? I enjoyed that more than anything because I’ve waited to score at this ground in the Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa’s John McGinn linked with Manchester United move

What the papers sayScotland and Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn is of major interest to Manchester United The Telegraph reports that 27-year-old McGinn is “admired” by compatriot Darren Fletcher who became technical director at Old Trafford last year. On incomings at Villa, the Daily Mail reports that the club expects to complete a loan deal for 32-year-old Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen after a medical on Tuesday. Villa are also reportedly interested in 25-year-old Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.Newcastle have offered 30 million euros to Italian side Atalanta for Duvan Zapata, according to the Daily Record. The Magpies are reportedly working on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rooney and Lampard linked with Everton job as Ferguson takes training

Duncan Ferguson oversaw Everton training on Tuesday amid reports linking Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard with the club’s managerial vacancy.The Toffees are looking for a successor to Rafael Benitez after sacking the Spaniard on Sunday.It has been reported that Rooney, the former Everton forward currently managing Derby, and ex-Chelsea boss Lampard are set to be interviewed for the post.Having on Tuesday taken what was the team’s first training session since Benitez’s dismissal, Ferguson could be in caretaker charge when they host Aston Villa on Saturday.The Scot, another former Everton player who has been part of their coaching staff since 2014,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

726K+
Followers
376K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy