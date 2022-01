Charges have been increased against a 60-year-old man in connection with a 2021 shooting in which the victim died nine months after she was wounded. Richard Olds is now charged with capital murder in the slaying of 41-year-old Patricia Joann Stisher, according to court records made public Tuesday. The shooting happened Feb. 26, and Stisher died Nov. 25 at UAB Hospital.

