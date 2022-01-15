Russia detains three more suspected REvil group members

Ukraine said Sunday it had evidence that Russia was behind a massive cyberattack that knocked out key government websites this past week, as Microsoft warned the hack could be far worse than first thought. Tensions are at an all-time high between Ukraine and Russia, which Kyiv accuses of having massed troops on its border ahead of a possible invasion. On Friday, Washington also accused Russia of sending saboteurs trained in explosives to stage an incident that could be the pretext to invade its pro-Western neighbour. "All the evidence points to Russia being behind the cyberattack," the Ukrainian digital transformation ministry said in a statement.

