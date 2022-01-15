ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific County, WA

Special Weather Statement issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-15 17:12:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-15 22:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: South Washington Coast TSUNAMI ADVISORY HAS BEEN...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 22:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan Winter Weather Outlook Light freezing rain or drizzle possible early Thursday morning A strong cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. Behind the front, lingering rain will likely change to freezing rain or drizzle briefly before ending Thursday morning. This transition is most likely to take place in southern middle Tennessee and northwest Alabama, or generally northwest of a Scottsboro to Guntersville to Cullman Line. Southeast of this line, temperatures may remain just above freezing into early Thursday morning keeping precipitation all liquid. A light glaze of ice is possible as a result of the freezing rain or drizzle, and may impact travel conditions Thursday morning. Temperatures may recover just above freezing for a few hours during the midday to early afternoon hours. However, the highest elevations of the Cumberland Plateau in northern Jackson County Alabama and Franklin County Tennessee may remain at or below freezing, so any ice accumulation may be slow to melt off roadways. A developing winter storm may affect much of the southeastern United States on Friday into Saturday. At this time, only a slight chance of snow is expected for far northeast Alabama with this system, with any accumulations remaining less than a half inch. Being a few days away, please keep checking for later updates in case this forecast changes and weather and impacts change for our area. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 18:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens AREAS OF BLACK ICE EXPECTED TO CAUSE TREACHEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS THIS MORNING Abundant sunshine in most areas allowed roads to warm and driving conditions to improve for a time Monday afternoon. However, in most areas where snow is on the ground, roads remained wet from snowmelt. With temperatures ranging from the teens to mid 20s across the area this morning, black ice and frozen slush have likely formed on many roads. Slick and hazardous roads can be expected through at least the morning hours, when sunshine and temperatures warming above freezing should again allow the ice to thaw. Transportation agencies have advised the public to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. Any motorists that do venture out are urged to use extreme caution. If a road looks wet, it likely is covered in a thin sheet of ice.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Daviess; Henderson; Hopkins; McLean; Muhlenberg; Union; Webster .An arctic cold front will move across the region on Wednesday, causing rain to change to snow Wednesday evening. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky. The advisory extends from the Evansville metro area south and east, including Henderson and Owensboro, and as far south as Madisonville and Central City. * WHEN...From 4 PM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....The combination of gusty winds, falling temperatures and wind chills, and falling snow will cause hazardous travel. Freezing of residual moisture on roads from rain earlier Wednesday will cause some ice.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 01:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-18 09:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County Patchy Freezing Fog Expected Early This Morning Latest observations along and near I-80 show patchy areas of freezing fog just east of Wendover. Visibilities have been observed in this band as low as 0.25 miles. Patchy freezing fog could spread westward early this morning. Use caution when driving. Any fog is expected to dissipate later this morning. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westport, WA
County
Wahkiakum County, WA
County
Pacific County, WA
State
Washington State
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cabell, Calhoun, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Cabell; Calhoun; Jackson; Kanawha; Lincoln; Mason; Putnam; Ritchie; Roane; Wayne; Wirt WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, northeast Kentucky and central, northern, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 7 PM Wednesday to 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow could briefly be heavy at times late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, leading to reduced visibilities.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for La Porte by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. As with traveling into any area that may be impacted by winter weather, be sure to carry blankets, water, some extra food, and a flashlight. Target Area: La Porte WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Highest total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte County. In Michigan, Berrien County, especially close to Lake Michigan. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bands of heavy lake effect snow are possible Wednesday night through Thursday that may impact Interstates 94, 196 and 94 as well as the toll road.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bracken, Grant, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Bracken; Grant; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of South Central and Southwest Ohio and Northeast and Northern Kentucky. * WHEN...From 7 PM Wednesday to 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BRACKEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. As with traveling into any area that may be impacted by winter weather, be sure to carry blankets, water, some extra food, and a flashlight. Target Area: Berrien WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Highest total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte County. In Michigan, Berrien County, especially close to Lake Michigan. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bands of heavy lake effect snow are possible Wednesday night through Thursday that may impact Interstates 94, 196 and 94 as well as the toll road.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Tsunami
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 20:33:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 00:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Scotland Arctic cold front blasting through the Midwest An Arctic cold this evening was moving into eastern Iowa and will continue pushing across northwest Illinois later this evening. Expect wind gusts initially between 40 and 50 mph with the frontal passage which could be problematic if you are traveling, especially in a high profile vehicle. The front will reach the Dubuque to Cedar Rapids area around 9 pm, the Freeport to Quad Cities to Burlington area around 10 pm, and Macomb to Princeton, Illinois around 11 pm. The cold air will follow an hour or two behind the wind shift, and low temperatures by sunrise tomorrow will range from the single digits north and west of the Quad Cities to the lower teens south and east. Subzero wind chills are expected area-wide at that time.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Houghton, Keweenaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 02:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Houghton; Keweenaw WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Lake effect and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Houghton and Keweenaw Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Brown, Pike, Scioto by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Adams; Brown; Pike; Scioto WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of South Central and Southwest Ohio and Northeast and Northern Kentucky. * WHEN...From 7 PM Wednesday to 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Dubois, Orange, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 05:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 08:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Dubois; Orange; Perry Patchy Freezing Fog Possible In Sheltered Valleys This Morning Very patchy fog and mist has developed in sheltered valleys where skies have cleared out this morning and temperatures have fallen into the upper teens and lower 20s. A few, isolated slick spots may develop in areas where fog is thick and persistent. Use caution if traveling in these sheltered valleys and you encounter fog.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 16:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-19 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens AREAS OF BLACK ICE EXPECTED TO CAUSE TREACHEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS AGAIN TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING Plentiful sunshine has caused snowmelt across the area this afternoon. In locations that still have snow on the ground and wet roadways by this evening will refreeze overnight. Temperatures are forecasted to dip into the 20s across the area tonight. Black ice and frozen slush will likely form on the roadways. Slick and hazardous roads should be expected through Wednesday morning when sunshine should again allow the ice to thaw.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bureau, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jo Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 14:34:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 00:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; Jo Daviess; McDonough; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Stephenson; Warren; Whiteside Arctic cold front blasting through the Midwest An Arctic cold this evening was moving into eastern Iowa and will continue pushing across northwest Illinois later this evening. Expect wind gusts initially between 40 and 50 mph with the frontal passage which could be problematic if you are traveling, especially in a high profile vehicle. The front will reach the Dubuque to Cedar Rapids area around 9 pm, the Freeport to Quad Cities to Burlington area around 10 pm, and Macomb to Princeton, Illinois around 11 pm. The cold air will follow an hour or two behind the wind shift, and low temperatures by sunrise tomorrow will range from the single digits north and west of the Quad Cities to the lower teens south and east. Subzero wind chills are expected area-wide at that time.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 16:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-19 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens AREAS OF BLACK ICE EXPECTED TO CAUSE TREACHEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS AGAIN TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING Plentiful sunshine has caused snowmelt across the area this afternoon. In locations that still have snow on the ground and wet roadways by this evening will refreeze overnight. Temperatures are forecasted to dip into the 20s across the area tonight. Black ice and frozen slush will likely form on the roadways. Slick and hazardous roads should be expected through Wednesday morning when sunshine should again allow the ice to thaw.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Porter WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. * WHERE...Porter County, especially east and northeast of a line from Ogden Dunes to Valparaiso. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous, rapidly changing travel conditions possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday commutes, including along the Interstate 80 and 94 corridor. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more possible. Breezy northerly winds could cause blowing and drifting snow and further reduce visibility when combined with heavy snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 22:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan Winter Weather Outlook Light freezing rain or drizzle possible early Thursday morning A strong cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. Behind the front, lingering rain will likely change to freezing rain or drizzle briefly before ending Thursday morning. This transition is most likely to take place in southern middle Tennessee and northwest Alabama, or generally northwest of a Scottsboro to Guntersville to Cullman Line. Southeast of this line, temperatures may remain just above freezing into early Thursday morning keeping precipitation all liquid. A light glaze of ice is possible as a result of the freezing rain or drizzle, and may impact travel conditions Thursday morning. Temperatures may recover just above freezing for a few hours during the midday to early afternoon hours. However, the highest elevations of the Cumberland Plateau in northern Jackson County Alabama and Franklin County Tennessee may remain at or below freezing, so any ice accumulation may be slow to melt off roadways. A developing winter storm may affect much of the southeastern United States on Friday into Saturday. At this time, only a slight chance of snow is expected for far northeast Alabama with this system, with any accumulations remaining less than a half inch. Being a few days away, please keep checking for later updates in case this forecast changes and weather and impacts change for our area. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carbon, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Upper Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 08:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carbon; Lehigh; Lower Bucks; Monroe; Northampton; Upper Bucks A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT NORTHERN OCEAN...MERCER...SOUTHWESTERN WARREN...SOUTHERN SOMERSET...HUNTERDON...NORTHERN BURLINGTON MONMOUTH...MIDDLESEX...CARBON...SOUTHWESTERN MONROE...NORTHEASTERN LEHIGH...NORTHEASTERN BUCKS AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 916 AM EST, a snow band capable of producing a quick half inch to an inch of snow will impact portions of eastern PA and central NJ. Temperatures are cold enough that snow is quickly accumulating on roads under the band of snow. Locations impacted include Toms River, Trenton, New Brunswick, Long Branch, Easton, Asbury Park, Somerville, Lehighton, Somerset, Lakewood, Bethlehem, Old Bridge, Jackson, Howell, East Brunswick, South Brunswick, North Brunswick, Marlboro, Manalapan and Ewing. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 04:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne Bitterly cold temperatures expected starting Wednesday Afternoon Slick Roads possible late Wednesday Afternoon and Night An Arctic blast of cold air will move into the Quad State region Wednesday afternoon, pushing the entire region below the freezing mark by 7 pm Wednesday. Once the cold air moves in, temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing until early Saturday afternoon. Gusty north winds will produce very low wind chills Thursday into Friday morning. Wind chills below zero will be likely over southern Illinois and southeast Missouri, with barely above zero wind chills over west Kentucky and southwest Indiana. Wind Chills will remain in the single digits for parts of the area all day on Thursday and into early Friday morning. Anyone traveling or working outdoors should bundle up in layers to protect yourself from developing hypothermia and frostbite. Consideration should also be given to protect pets and livestock left outdoors. For those with water systems vulnerable to an extended period of sub-freezing temperatures, be sure to keep a trickle of water running through those systems. A Winter Weather Advisory is currently posted for part of southwest Indiana and the Pennyrile region of west Kentucky late Wednesday afternoon and night, where the best accumulation of wintry precipitation is expected. However, with temperatures expected to plummet and remain below freezing, any wintry precipitation still left on roadways and sidewalks across the Quad State late Wednesday afternoon and night will freeze. Travelers should use caution while traveling and be watchful for any slick spots on roadways, especially elevated bridges and overpasses. Please stay tuned to the National Weather Service in Paducah for the latest forecasts and statements associated with this winter event.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 00:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Des Moines; Dubuque; Henry; Iowa; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Keokuk; Lee; Linn; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Van Buren; Washington Arctic cold front blasting through the Midwest An Arctic cold this evening was moving into eastern Iowa and will continue pushing across northwest Illinois later this evening. Expect wind gusts initially between 40 and 50 mph with the frontal passage which could be problematic if you are traveling, especially in a high profile vehicle. The front will reach the Dubuque to Cedar Rapids area around 9 pm, the Freeport to Quad Cities to Burlington area around 10 pm, and Macomb to Princeton, Illinois around 11 pm. The cold air will follow an hour or two behind the wind shift, and low temperatures by sunrise tomorrow will range from the single digits north and west of the Quad Cities to the lower teens south and east. Subzero wind chills are expected area-wide at that time.
BENTON COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy