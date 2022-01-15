Chelsea COVID Testing Site Closed Due To Frigid Temps; Cold Emergency Announced In Boston

CHELSEA (CBS) — A COVID-19 testing site in Chelsea is closed on Saturday because of the freezing temperatures.

The Saint Rose School site typically only accepts walk-ups but the city said it’s too cold for people to be lining up outside.

Testing is expected to resume on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The city of Boston declared a Cold Emergency also because of this weekend ‘s expected wind chills.

Boston Centers for Youth & Families’ community centers are being opened at warming centers.

The city is urging everyone to bundle up if you have to head out. They’re also asking everyone to check on their neighbors, especially the elderly and families with young children.