ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Chelsea COVID Testing Site Closed Due To Frigid Temps; Cold Emergency Announced In Boston

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qSOHp_0dmdrAWm00

CHELSEA (CBS) — A COVID-19 testing site in Chelsea is closed on Saturday because of the freezing temperatures.

The Saint Rose School site typically only accepts walk-ups but the city said it’s too cold for people to be lining up outside.

Testing is expected to resume on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The city of Boston declared a Cold Emergency also because of this weekend ‘s expected wind chills.

Boston Centers for Youth & Families’ community centers are being opened at warming centers.

The city is urging everyone to bundle up if you have to head out. They’re also asking everyone to check on their neighbors, especially the elderly and families with young children.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Multiple Chances For Snow Over Next Several Days

BOSTON (CBS) – You gotta admit, this winter has been pretty easy thus far. We have really only had one significant snowstorm, back on January 7 and most of that snow was essentially vaporized in less than a week. We have had some very cold days, but the harshest cold has been fleeting, in and out of here in a day or two. We have also had a bit of luck (good or bad depending on your perspective) with several storms missing to our south and Monday’s storm heading well to our west. Is our luck about to change? While there are multiple...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu defends city’s indoor COVID vaccine mandate for restaurants, sports arenas, gyms; says the move ‘saves lives’

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday defended the city’s indoor COVID-19 vaccine mandate for customers of restaurants and other businesses that went into effect Saturday, arguing the move is the best tool to protect public health and that many owners sought clear rules that leveled the playing field and kept workers and customers safe.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

New Hampshire Roadway Flooded From North Hampton To Rye After Monday’s Storm

BOSTON (CBS) — Flooded roads along the coast of Massachusetts and New Hampshire were causing problems for drivers on Monday. A storm brought heavy rain and strong winds to the area. Hampton, New Hampshire Police warned drivers not to drive through water. “As we are approaching high tide several roads are closed due to flooding,” the department tweeted. Ashworth Ave., Brown Ave., Lafayette Rd. near the marsh were closed. Flooding in Hampton, NH on Monday (WBZ-TV) Ocean Blvd from North Hampton to Rye, New Hampshire was also completely shut down after it was covered by water and rocks. Crews were working on the roadway near 100 Harbor Road in Rye because it had collapsed. In Salisbury, Route 1A on both sides from Reservation Road to North End Boulevard was closed due to flooding, MassDOT said. Much of Lynn Shore Drive in Lynn was flooded as well around 10 a.m. but the water has since receded. Flooding at Long Wharf in Boston on Monday (Photo Via Twitter @WeatherOwen) Water from the ocean had flooded the Long Wharf in Boston. A video shows waves crashing up onto the walkway.
HAMPTON, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chelsea, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
City
Chelsea, MA
Boston, MA
Government
Chelsea, MA
Health
Boston, MA
Health
CBS Boston

Massachusetts ‘Very Much On The Back Side’ Of Omicron Surge, Baker Says

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday the state appears to be on “the back side” of its surge in cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Last week, local epidemiologists said they are cautiously optimistic that the peak of the latest COVID surge may be behind us in Massachusetts, as wastewater shows a decreased presence of the virus. Since that time, the level of COVID in wastewater has continued to decrease on a daily basis. Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

New High-Capacity COVID Testing Facility Opens At Bruce C. Bolling Building In Roxbury

ROXBURY (CBS) – A new push to increase COVID testing in Boston is underway as the city opened a high-capacity site Tuesday in Roxbury. The new clinic at the Bruce C. Bolling building on Washington Street is one of three new sites coming as part of the city’s effort to provide free testing to all Boston residents. This site is expected to test about 1,000 people a day. It will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 12-to-8 p.m. with walk-ins welcome. The city says they want no more than a 30-minute wait time. Fifty people can wait inside while 20 people self-swab and...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cold Emergency Announced#The Saint Rose School
CBS Boston

Thousands Left Without Power Following Monday Storm

BOSTON (CBS) – Several thousand Massachusetts customers were left without power following an early morning Monday storm. Snow and rain arrived in Massachusetts overnight, but wind was the bigger issue in much of the region. At the height of the storm, about 17,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts, but that number was down to about 6,000 by 1 p.m. Salem was one of the hardest hit communities. Over 5,000 customers lost power late Monday morning. Eversource and National Grid both said they had crews standing by ahead of the storm in anticipation of power outages.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 56,489 New COVID Cases Over Multiple Days, 47 Additional Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 56,489 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday and 47 additional deaths. The case numbers include reports from Friday and over the weekend, as well as some numbers from Thursday since Friday’s report was incomplete. The death count is from Friday and partially from Thursday. As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts dropped to 17.44%, which is down from 19.90% on Friday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,375,183.  The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 20,497. There were 365, total new tests reported. There are 3,192 people currently in the hospital with COVID, which is down slightly from 3,223 people in the hospital on Friday. There are also 466 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Arizona Mother Worried Son’s Surgery In Boston Will Be Rescheduled Again Due To COVID

BOSTON (CBS) – An Arizona mother is dreading the possible call that her son’s elective surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital will be postponed again due to COVID-19. “Every time my phone rings and it’s a Boston number, my heart stops,” said Gail Smith. Her 7-year-old son, Derek, needs surgery on his heart and airway. It was originally scheduled for January 2021, but it was delayed due to the pandemic. Massachusetts hospitals are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, forcing many to postpone elective, non-life threatening surgeries until more beds open up. Mass General Brigham said they’re postponing more than 2,000 cases per week, writing...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NECN

Will Boston's Vaccine Mandate Cause City's Restaurants to Lose Business?

Two days after the City of Boston’s vaccine mandate went into effect, requiring certain businesses to verify customers’ vaccination statuses, most restaurants in the North End said they haven’t encountered any problems. The mandate, which took effect on Saturday, requires anyone 12 and older to prove that...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore’s Health Commissioner Issues Cold Blue Warning For Tonight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold warning that will last from Monday evening to Tuesday morning as temperatures dip into the low teens. During this time, a bitterly cold wind chill could expose people to temperatures as low as 13 degrees, creating conditions that could endanger the health and lives of vulnerable citizens. “With dangerously cold temperatures expected in Baltimore, I am issuing the Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration for Monday night through Tuesday morning,” Dzirasa said. “I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold. Extreme low temperatures can...
BALTIMORE, MD
westernmassnews.com

Eastfield Mall COVID-19 test site closed Monday due to winter weather

Springfield, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – American Medical Response has announced that it will close its COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield on Monday due to the predicted winter weather. AMR, in collaboration with Mayor Domenic Sarno’s office and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, made this...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNDU

Local COVID-19 testing site temporarily closes due to consumer complaints

Local business leaders reacting to Supreme Court ruling on large businesses. The Supreme Court's 6-3 decision halted the federal mandate to require vaccinations or weekly tests for all private businesses with more than 100 employees. Medical Moment: COVID-19 child long haulers. Updated: 4 hours ago. Experts say it's hard to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Boston Firefighters Face Wind, Bitter Cold While Fighting Blaze

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston firefighters were out in frigid temperatures and windy conditions to put of a fire on Wellsmere Road on Saturday. When crews arrived around 11 a.m., heavy smoke could be seen coming from the attic. No one was in the house at the time, according to the fire department. The building is a two-family home that had been under construction. At approximately 11:00 smoke showing from a 60 Wellesmere Rd in Roslindale. Fire on the 2nd and 3rd floors a second alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/lPne9P0I8L — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 15, 2022 There were flames coming from the second and third floors of the house. It took crews about an hour to put out. It’s unclear what started the fire.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy