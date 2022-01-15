WWE To Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. On This Monday's RAW

Editors note: On the commemoration of what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s 93rd birthday, multi-platform company Macro founder Charles D. King today takes a big picture look at an American icon and his influence in a guest column for Deadline. *** The significance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday in 2022 embodies a day of remembrance for one of our country’s and our world’s greatest leaders. Cut down by an assassin’s bullets in 1968 at the age of just 39, he was a man who sacrificed his life and his family for all of us for the work that he...

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO