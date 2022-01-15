ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Don’t forget to keep your plumbing vents and roof free of snow. Here’s why.

By Lauren Davis
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aEwxo_0dmdr3Qw00

With the snow accumulation in Minot and more of the winter season ahead, there are some less-visible issues that can come about.

Plumbing vents allow air pressure to escape from the plumbing system. If this vent gets clogged with snow or ice, it can cause potentially harmful gases to be stuck inside your home.

Signs that there’s a blockage include bathtubs and sinks draining slowly, gurgling in your toilet and low water pressure.

Some clogs can be fixed by yourself, but if it’s too bad, you may need some help.

“You can run hot water through your drains and faucets and showers, things like that, and the hot water will actually give the warm vapors up and if it’s a thin layer of ice, that might melt through it alone,” said Jacob Filkins, a senior firefighter for the Minot Fire Department. “But otherwise, if the pipe is frozen solid you may have to call a plumber or licensed professional to come out and fix it.”

Another thing you should be mindful of clearing is the snow on your rooftop.

The importance of removing the snow depends on the type of roof you have.

“Usually with a pitched roof, it’s not as big a deal,” said Filkins. “They’re kind of designed to take the load, transfer it down to the ground safely and once it gets up to a certain level, the snow generally stops building up and will fall off. If you have a flat roof, it’s a little more important just to keep that weight from building up too much to possibly the capacity of the roof.”

Filkins says he wouldn’t recommend people clean their own roof because it could become dangerous, so they should seek professional help.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

5 exciting deals to help you beat Blue Monday

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Although this may be your first time hearing about it, Blue Monday isn’t new. In 2018, News10 ran a story about the third Monday of January being “the most depressing day of the year.” Whether or not you believe in Blue Monday, by the middle of January, the […]
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
FOX4 News Kansas City

Snow, ice blast through South with powerful winter storm

Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Highway patrols reported hundreds of vehicle accidents, and a tornado ripped through a trailer park in Florida. More than 1,200 Sunday flights at Charlotte Douglas International were cancelled – more than 90% of the airport’s Sunday schedule.
ATLANTA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Weather#Vents#The Minot Fire Department#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Forecast: So the changes begin

Colder air is lurking and will blow through the area by daybreak sending temperatures and wind chills tanking. Winds will gust to 30 MPH for awhile tomorrow as well. Dry weather is expected for quite some time too FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter, Michelle Bogowith, Garry Frank, and Alex Countee will keep you […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
802K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy