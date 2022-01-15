ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Escambia Fire Rescue urges safety when using space heaters, other methods to stay warm

By Chad Petri
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FmYP9_0dmdplv700

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — With another round of cold weather in the forecast, fire officials in Escambia County Florida are urging people to be safe, especially with space heaters, as they try to stay warm. According to a news release “heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fire deaths and space heaters account for 4 out of 5 home heating fire deaths.”

They say never plug a space heater into an electrical strip. Always turn them off when leaving a room or going to bed. Never use an oven to heat your home.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Cold weather shelter to open 24 hours in Santa Rosa County

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The cold shelter in Santa Rosa County will be open Tuesday, Jan 18, and then remain open 24 hours a day from Thursday, Jan 20 until Sunday, Jan 23. The shelter is located at the Ferris Hill Baptist Church. Those who would like to stay in the shelter must arrive between […]
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

Reward offered in unsolved Okaloosa County killing

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An $8,000 reward is being offered for helpful information in the unsolved murder of Christopher Menzies. Menzies was found shot to death in the eastbound lane of HWY 98 on Okaloosa Island on December 22, 2021. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says Menzies left work in Miramar Beach around […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Escambia County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Heater#Weather#Home Heating#Escambia Fire Rescue
WKRG News 5

Vote to name Okaloosa County’s new K-9 puppy

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is asking for the public’s input to name their new furbaby, a bloodhound K9 pup. NAME OPTIONS: ROSCOE BO (BEAUX) PARKER You can vote by commenting on your favorite name on the OCSO Facebook post, here. OCSO employees submitted dozens of potential names for our […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Bay deputies investigating after human remains found

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating human remains were found in Southport. Deputies were notified at 2 p.m. Monday that remains were found in the 8000 block of Highway 77, they wrote in a Tuesday morning news release. “It appears that the remains have been there for an extended time,” deputies […]
SOUTHPORT, FL
WKRG News 5

MPD safety checkpoints Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police will conduct safety checkpoints Thursday, January 20 from 4 pm – 10 pm. Police will monitor the areas below:Houston Street between Government Street and Duval StreetSage Avenue between Airport Boulevard and Old Shell Road Mobile Police conducted a safety checkpoint in December too.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Several school bus routes cancelled in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County School District announced on their Facebook, several school bus routes would be cancelled due to the lack of drivers. These cancelations are not indefinite and will resume soon. The school district asks parents to make alternate transportation arrangements for their children to get to school. The bus routes […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Crash involving bicycle leaves one dead in Florida

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol reports a man passed away after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle. The man on the bicycle and a vehicle were both traveling west on State Road 20 approaching Linda Lane. State Troopers report the man was driving on the north shoulder of […]
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Passengers evacuated at Jackson Airport after “verbal security threat”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some flights have been delayed or canceled at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport on Monday, January 17 after a threat. The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) reported the airport received a “verbal security threat” from two individuals. Officials said the incident was reported to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA), […]
JACKSON, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy