ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Home Invasion Crime Spree Involving Gray Infiniti Stuns Residents

By Betty Yu
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zv2zL_0dmdpXVp00

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — In an apparent crime spree in San Francisco, several homes in different neighborhoods across the city were targeted by home invasion robbers within a few hours involving a gray Infiniti.

William Ton was at home with his mother on Jan. 4, when would-be intruders tried to break in through the front door on 31st Avenue in the Outer Richmond.

“As you can see their goal was to get in through the lock opening here,” said Ton, showing KPIX 5 a photo of the damage.

Ton believes his dog Chewy ultimately deterred the crooks.

“He was barking and yelping the whole entire time and usually when he does that, we thought he was trying to bark at other dogs,” he said.

Around the same time, a neighbor’s Ring camera a few houses down captured a gray Infiniti parked out front. A person gets out and walks up to the door and knocks.

“I could hear tools clanking in his jacket,” said Tom Hsieh said. “He went up and knocked on our neighbor’s door and this was all on our video. Thankfully, he didn’t get in, because they’re elderly shut-ins, they’re a great couple, but they’re old. They must have come to the door, because he went back to his car, and then hit our neighbor four or five doors up.”

“I’m shocked, around this neighborhood, it’s usually very quiet,” Ton said. “People around here are great, and for these guys to just come around and do what they please, and get away with it, it’s just crazy.”

Security video just one street over on 30th Avenue and Fulton Street shows a gray Infiniti backing into the driveway of an apartment complex about 10 minutes later before noon.

Using what appears to be a tool, two suspects break the gate and then a third one follows. A resident who was home at the time said they hit three units in about 10 minutes. Video shows the suspects rushing out of the complex with bags in hand.

Earlier that same morning, about five miles away in the Outer Mission / Ingleside neighborhood, a gray Infiniti is seen backing into the driveway. Two sisters were inside at the time. The suspects broke the metal gate and forced their way in.

“I hid in the closet because I didn’t really know what to do. I was really scared,” said one of the sisters, who declined to give her name for privacy reasons.

Video shows three suspects wearing what appears to be the same clothes running into the getaway car with stolen items.

“They’re going into our homes like they’re going into our parked cars in the middle of the night, except they’re doing it in broad daylight,” said Hsieh. “They don’t care if we’re in those homes or not, they don’t care if there are seniors there or children there. They’re just going in and taking things. This is not acceptable at all at any level and San Francisco – all of us have to say enough is enough.”

KPIX 5 have reached out to SFPD to see if they’re investigating these crimes as being related.

Comments / 37

YAH YEL
3d ago

san franciscans can't have a gun to protect themselves. the thieves know that.easy money for them.only solution is to allow citizens to own a gun or two and allow them to use it against this criminals without any fear of prosecutions.

Reply(6)
13
Daniel Christopher
3d ago

And they want to make owning a gun difficult for law abiding citizens to protect themselves and their property. Fantastic job London Breed and Gavin Newsome.

Reply
7
Manny
3d ago

I am getting my gun classes for safety and protect my family and shooting targets so be ready for these easymoney people when knocking the door....

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Exclusive VIDEO: Sisters Hide In Bedroom During Terrifying San Francisco Home Invasion Robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two San Francisco sisters huddled in a bedroom, terrified as a gang of home invasion robbers ransacked their Outer Mission/Ingleside neighborhood residence in a brazen daylight crime. They relived those moments in an exclusive interview with KPIX 5’s Betty Yu. Still fearing for their safety, the sisters asked that their names be withheld. Security video shows a grey colored car belonging to the suspects backed into the victim’s driveway on January 4. The robbers make their way to the front door and appear to use some sort of tool to break the iron gate. All the while, two...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: San Francisco Resident Chases Smash-And-Grab Truck Burglars; Suspect Opens Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco resident sprang into action when he saw truck burglars at work. What followed was the nightmare of every victim during the surge in smash-and-grab crimes. Security video shows the man running out of his home, and holding what appears to be a phone, filming two suspects stealing from the grey pickup truck. San Francisco police say he yelled at the thieves, as they hopped into a getaway car driven by a third suspect on 11th Avenue near Ortega Street January 5th around 8:15 a.m. Police say one of the suspects opened fire, but there...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Video: Brazen Thieves Break Into Home Garages in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Burglars are getting even bolder in San Francisco. They are not just targeting cars — they’re going after home garages in the city. A Cow Hollow homeowner told KPIX 5 that a thief broke into his garage, while he and his wife were asleep in December. The suspects pulled off the theft in less than 5 minutes. The burglar created a small hole in the garage door and stuck what looked like a fishing tool through it to grab onto the emergency release cord. Once inside, security video captured the suspect looking around and grabbing a bag before...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mexican Singer Assaulted, Robbed Outside Of Tracy Nightclub Before Performance

TRACY (CBS13) — Mexican singer Jesus Mendoza was attacked in Tracy over the weekend. He was booked at a La Huacana nightclub when he and two of his crew members were assaulted and robbed just moments before his performance. The singer took to social media, explaining his story to nearly half a million followers that he was struck with a pistol. Showing his wounds to the camera. The Tracy Police Department confirmed to CBS13 that not only were band members and Mendoza hit in the head with pistols, but everything they needed for the stage was stolen. “The two suspects assaulted the victims,...
TRACY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thieves Ram Vehicles Into 6 San Jose Businesses to Steal ATMs In Overnight Crime Spree

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A destructive South Bay crime spree overnight left a half dozen San Jose businesses cleaning up Tuesday after thieves smashed into storefronts with two vehicles in order to steal ATMs. “We do believe this group was working in concert together, different vehicles, same group of people,” said San Jose Police Dept. Sgt. Christian Camarillo. “This occurred all over the city. From the south part of the city, into downtown, toward the north end of the city.” The thieves broke into six businesses starting a few minutes after 3 a.m. and ended at 4:36 a.m. The suspects used vehicles...
SAN JOSE, CA
cbslocal.com

Millbrae Resident Interrupts Home Burglary; Suspect Linked To Other Crimes

MILLBRAE (BCN) — Deputies on Thursday arrested a woman in connection with a residential burglary and other crimes in Millbrae. Sally Rose Smith, 35, of San Mateo County, was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, vehicle theft and prowling, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. On...
MILLBRAE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Spree#Home Invasion#Cbs Sf#Infiniti#Kpix
KTVU FOX 2

Armed suspects take French bulldog from Castro Valley family, return to steal car

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A French bulldog was snatched at gunpoint from a grandmother and her daughter walking in Castro Valley on Saturday, according to police. The family was walking along Norbridge Road at around 5:30 p.m. when a black KIA pulled in front of them. Multiple suspects with guns got out and took the French bulldog, Tito, Alameda County Sheriff's Office said.
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

SF Citizen Detective Finds Her Missing License Plate on Identical Car Stolen From Another Resident

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A San Francisco woman who had her car’s front license plate stolen uncovered much more than her property when she went searching for it on Monday. KPIX 5 first reported on thieves targeting license plates in San Francisco on Saturday. Crooks are screwing them onto cars of the same make and model. Katie Lyons found multiple parking citations online in the last week, when she went to pay for a legitimate ticket. She decided to circle the Nob Hill area where the driver had been ticketed, and came across her stolen plate on an identical Audi Q5...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Knife-Wielding Man In Custody Following Standoff With Police in South San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man brandishing knives and having a mental health crisis was in custody following an hours-long standoff with police in San Jose Monday. San Jose police said patrol officers responded just after 11 a.m. to a despondent male screaming and throwing objects off a balcony on the 4500 block of The Woods Dr. between Snell Dr. and Monterey St. in South San Jose. According to police, the man was seen brandishing knives and breaking a neighbor’s window. Police said the man’s juvenile family member was also in the home but was not believed to be at risk. Police, special operations and crisis intervention personnel spent hours de-escalating the situation, according to a tweet by San Jose police. Just before 7 p.m., police tweeted the man had been taken into custody and was to receive a mental health evaluation. Units were set to be cleared from the area and no further information was immediately available.  
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Ramon Police Warn Of Scam Targeting Elderly Wearing Expensive Jewelry

SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — Police issued a warning after a string of jewelry robberies targeting elderly women wearing expensive jewelry San Ramon. Three victims have been robbed, according to San Ramon police. In each case, a woman struck up a conversation with the victims as she put fake jewelry on them. Then, she removed it and stripped the victims of their own expensive jewelry, as well. According to police, the first robbery happened to a victim walking near Browntail Way and Zebrina Court. Another robbery occured on Goldenbay Ave. Then, another elderly person was robbed at Kings Road and Bennington Way. The suspects were described as a Middle Eastern man, 30 to 35 years old with a beard, and a Middle Eastern woman, about the same age. San Ramon police urged friends and families and loved ones to warn elderly residents to be vigilent. “Please encourage them to walk or exercise with someone else, or if they go out on their own, to leave valuables at home,” said police in a tweet.  
SAN RAMON, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
48K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy