PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Samuel Asselin scored his second career hat trick in a 6-3 win over the Bridgeport Islanders Sunday. Zach Senyshyn started what would be a five-goal second period, propelling the Providence Bruins to victory. The P-Bruins have a rematch with the Islanders on Friday at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO