Turkey lifts PCR requirement for unvaccinated in some areas - Anadolu

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
ISTANBUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Turkey will no longer require unvaccinated individuals to take a PCR test for COVID-19 before using planes, buses or other transportation, or before attending events such as concerts, plays or movies, the state-owned Anadolu Agency said on Saturday.

Citing the interior ministry, Anadolu said unvaccinated civil servants, private-sector employees and school personnel will also not be required to take a PCR test.

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi said separately on Twitter that the carrier will not require PCR tests on domestic flights.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Editing by Timothy Heritage

