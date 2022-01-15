ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
[WATCH] Gunna Opens Up About Beef With Freddie Gibbs

By Mira B
thesource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe feud between Gunna and Freddie Gibbs has been boiling for quite some time. The two rappers exchanged a few words to each other on Twitter, prior to the release of Gunna’s third studio album “DS4Ever,” when the “Oh Okay” rapper posted Freddie Gibbs would have the “biggest moment of his...

thesource.com

Comments / 3

thesource.com

Freddie Gibbs Clowns Gunna After Diss Fails To Live Up To The Hype

Gunna and Freddie Gibbs have been going back and forth on Twitter for the past week. On Friday, Gunna dropped his newest album, DS4EVER, which features Young Thug, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Chlöe Bailey and more. Earlier in the week, Gibbs insisted that Gunna was a snitch after posting...
CELEBRITIES
Hot 99.1

Freddie Gibbs Goes After Gunna, Insists He’s a Snitch

Freddie Gibbs is going after Gunna on Twitter and he's not letting up. It all started this afternoon (Jan. 5) when Gunna tweeted, "When my album drop Freddie Gibbs will [have] the biggest moment of his career." This set off a chain reaction of back-and-forth between the two rappers, with Gibbs sending a majority of the shots.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Jim Jones Denies Any Beef With Freddie Gibbs

Last month it was reported that Jim Jones and Freddie Gibbs got into a fight at Prime 112 in Miami. Since the altercation, no video or photographs of the incident has surfaced. Gibbs has denied getting beat up, while some, including DJ Akademiks, claim that the Gary MC and Jones’ crew got into it.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Freddie Gibbs Is Trolling Gunna Over ‘DS4EVER’ Album Diss

After Gunna teased a diss directed at Freddie Gibbs on his new album, the song has arrived and Gibbs has already given his thoughts on the matter. On the DS4EVER track “Poochie Gown,” Gunna raps, “I can’t fuck with Freddie Gibbs, n***as pullin’ fibs.” The rest of the track doesn’t really address the Alfredo rapper further, but the lines appear to reference Gibbs’ claim that Gunna appeared on Crime Stoppers.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Gunna Explains His Beef With Freddie Gibbs

Gunna made an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Friday morning (January 14) and explained the origins of his feud against Freddie Gibbs, explaining that the rapper allegedly contacted his manager after sneak-dissing him on Twitter to make a song together. Ahead of the release of his new studio album,...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Jim Jones Laughs Out Loud As Hot 97 Questions Him About Freddie Gibbs Fight

New York City, NY – Despite reports of their scuffle, Jim Jones had very little to say about Freddie Gibbs in his recent interview. During his appearance on Ebro in the Morning with Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg on Wednesday (January 12), Jim Jones denied any involvement in the purported altercation with Freddie Gibbs that went down last month at a Prime 112 restaurant in Miami by completely laughing the situation off.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Gunna Talks Freddie Gibbs Beef, Clarifies Relationship With Chlöe Bailey

Following the release of his DS4EVER album, Gunna stopped by the Breakfast Club to talk about his beef with Freddie Gibbs, and his rumored relationship with Chlöe Bailey. Gunna and Gibbs have been quietly trading shots ever since an alleged video of a young Gunna surfaced online in 2020, but their beef reignited with a vengeance by the end of 2021. When the topic came up in the new Breakfast Club interview, at the 33:30 mark, Gunna explained his side and why he decided to diss Gibbs.
CELEBRITIES
105.1 The Block

Gunna and Freddie Gibbs Beef Erupts, Gunna Hints at Incoming Freddie Diss on Drip Season 4 Album

Gunna and Freddie Gibbs had an exchange via social media today and things between the two could intensify once the Atlanta rapper's album drops this week. On Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 5), Gunna hopped on his Twitter page and taunted Gibbs, writing that his Drip Season 4 album will be a big moment in Freddie's career, presumably hinting at some sort of diss that could be on the effort.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Freddie Gibbs Reacts To Gunna's Diss On Upcoming "DS4" Track

Freddie Gibbs has been at war with the industry before he even got in the game. During his early days -- pre-Pinata -- the rapper was practically blackballed after dissing on anyone that he could, hence the alleged scuffle with Jim Jones at Prime 112 in Miami in December. Yet, he remains as outspoken as ever, perhaps, even more with the newfound fame that came along with a Grammy nomination.
CELEBRITIES
Connecticut Post

Gunna Drops ‘Drip Season 4’ Tracklist, Taunts Freddie Gibbs

Freddie Gibbs and Gunna spent a portion of Wednesday exchanging words on Twitter. The tiff began in the afternoon when Gunna tweeted, “When my album drop Freddie Gibbs will [have] the biggest moment of his career.”. Gibbs responded by retweeting Gunna and sharing a kiss emoji. “Definitely about to...
MUSIC
Black America Web

Freddie Gibbs Calls Gunna A Snitch During Back-And-Forth Twitter Spat

Am I getting old or are rap beefs getting really weird?. Clearly, the answer is…yes. On Wednesday, Atlanta rapper Gunna took to Twitter to promote his new album Drip Season 4, according to XXL, and to (I guess?) take a shot at Gary, Indiana, MC Freddie Gibbs. “When my...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Azizi Gibson Calls On Freddie Gibbs For "Hate To Say It"

Azizi Gibson is one rapper that deserves a quick vacation. The rapper has been putting in work, consistently delivering at least one body of work each year, along with a slew of singles. Gibson closed out 2021 with the release of This Is Not An Album. This Is A Killer Playlist Vol. 1 in November but a little less than a week into the new year, and he popped out with some new heat.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Freddie Gibbs Disses Gunna & Young Thug With "P" Insults

Atlanta rapper Gunna has successfully started another trend, flooding social media with an abundance of "P" emojis as the world has fallen in love with his new studio album DS4EVER and the lead single, "Pushin P." There has been some controversy over the slang term, which Bay Area natives claim originated there, but Gunna says he first heard the term from his father.
CELEBRITIES
B106

Freddie Gibbs Trolls Gunna After Gunna Diss on New Song Falls Flat

Gunna's latest album, DS4EVER, arrived today and it contains the Freddie Gibbs diss the Atlanta rapper alluded to earlier this week. However, Freddie appears to be unmoved and unfazed by the bars Gunna dropped about him. On Friday afternoon (Jan. 7), Gibbs went on Twitter and shared the famous meme...
MUSIC
My Magic GR

Gunna Says Freddie Gibbs Wanted to Do a Collab Song After Freddie Called Him a Snitch

In what has been one of the strangest hip-hop beefs in a while, the Gunna vs. Freddie Gibbs situation continues to be addressed. On Friday (Jan. 14), Gunna appeared on The Breakfast Club and was asked about the situation with Gibbs, which popped off on Twitter a day before the release of the YSL rapper's new album, DS4EVER. "It came out the blue," Gunna admitted about the beef. "I was rapping and his name came up. I had to let him know before it came out, 'cause I aint really on no sucker time. I'm really, like, trying to address everything and every situation before anything happen. So you already know, I knew where he stood at before anything, off top. He a man, and he gon' let you know. 'I got a problem with you, or I don't got a problem with you.' That's it. That's really what it was. You said what you said and I said what I said."
MUSIC
Essence

Gunna Talks About Going On Dates With Chlöe Bailey

Gunna and “Have Mercy” singer Chlöe Bailey have been keeping it P(rivate) about their budding friendship, but the rapper is starting to open up. On the January 14 episode of Power 105.1’s ‘The Breakfast Club,’ the “Drip Too Hard” artist spoke on the fact that he’s been on dates with Chloe. When host Charlamagne the God remarked that he can’t expect Chlöe to wait on him if he’s not ready to settle down, Gunna said, “Why?”
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Watch Freddie Gibbs In SNL‘s Cut-For-Time Rap Video “All On Me”

Freddie Gibbs makes an appearance in a Saturday Night Live sketch that was cut for time from this weekend’s episode, which was supposed to have Roddy Ricch as a musical guest but due to a last-minute COVID exposure had Bleachers taking that role instead. Gibbs has a verse in the sketch, which is called “All On Me” — it features Chris Redd performing a track as the rapper “Lil T” with his entourage, which includes Gibbs, Kenan Thompson, and West Side Story star Ariana DeBose, the episode’s guest host. Check it out below.
ENTERTAINMENT
HipHopDX.com

Young Thug Joins Gunna & Akademiks' War Against Freddie Gibbs

Young Thug collaborated on the single “Olde English” with Freddie Gibbs and A$AP Ferg in 2014 — but times have changed. On Sunday (January 16), Akademiks posted an Instagram video of Thugger making his current feelings toward Gangsta Gibbs crystal clear. “High above the rim/I don’t fuck...
CELEBRITIES

