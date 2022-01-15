ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Russia detains three more suspected REvil group members

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – A Moscow court on Saturday remanded in custody three more suspected members of the ransomware crime group REvil over illegal trafficking of funds, a day after Russia claimed it had dismantled the group at the request...

AFP

Russia dismantles REvil hacker group at US request

Russia Friday said it had dismantled the prominent hacking group REvil, which carried out a high-profile attack last year on US software firm Kaseya, following a request from Washington. The unprecedented attack targeting the US software firm Kaseya affected an estimated 1,500 businesses.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Ukraine says has 'evidence' Russia behind cyberattack

Ukraine said Sunday it had evidence that Russia was behind a massive cyberattack that knocked out key government websites this past week, as Microsoft warned the hack could be far worse than first thought. Tensions are at an all-time high between Ukraine and Russia, which Kyiv accuses of having massed troops on its border ahead of a possible invasion. On Friday, Washington also accused Russia of sending saboteurs trained in explosives to stage an incident that could be the pretext to invade its pro-Western neighbour. "All the evidence points to Russia being behind the cyberattack," the Ukrainian digital transformation ministry said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
scmagazine.com

Russian authorities move to take down members of REvil, but what does it mean?

Reports began emerging early Friday morning that Russian law enforcement had conducted raids on members of the REvil ransomware gang, arresting 14 individuals and seizing millions of dollars in currency and other assets. “As a result of a complex of coordinated investigative and operational search activities, funds were seized at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cyberscoop.com

Russia's FSB announces sting against members of REvil cybercrime gang

The headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in Moscow on March 23, 2021. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP via Getty Images) The Russian government said Friday that it raided multiple addresses tied to members of the REvil ransomware gang, making arrests and seizing hard cash, cryptocurrency, computers and cars.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bank Info Security

Russia Charges 8 REvil Ransomware Suspects After Raids

Authorities in Russia have charged at least eight individuals with crimes tied to the REvil ransomware operation. REvil, aka Sodinokibi, has been one of the most notorious ransomware operations in recent years, amassing more than $200 million in illicit profits, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The group's victims...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cryptopolitan.com

US query Russia to burst REvil hackers

US push Russian authorities to burst REvil hackers. FSB confiscate $5.5m in cash, crypto after the raid. REvil hackers are the latest criminals to feel the wrath of Russian authorities who conducted a major raid operation on the notorious ransomware gangs. On Friday, Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, announced...
PUBLIC SAFETY
winbuzzer.com

Russia Takes down REvil Ransomware Group following US Request

Russian authorities have taken down a ransomware gang at the request of US authorities. According to the Federal Security Service (FSB), it took action and removed the REvil ransomware group. Reports in Russia claim the security agency raided and shutdown 25 locations across Moscow, St. Petersburg, Leningrad, and Lipetsk. During...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gephardt Daily

Russia arrests 14 accused of REvil ransomware attacks

Jan. 15 (UPI) — Russian intelligence arrested members of the so-called REvil ransomware group, which “ceased to exist,” the government said Friday, after it dismantled it. Russia’s Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, said it arrested 14 members of the ransomware gang acting upon information provided...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRepublic

Russia arrests REvil ransomware gang members at request of US officials

Russia's Federal Security Service said that 14 people were arrested and millions in currency has been seized. More than a dozen members of the REvil ransomware group have been arrested courtesy of the Russian government. On Friday, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation announced a joint effort between it and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia that led to the arrest of 14 people associated with the infamous cybercrime group.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Russia shuts down REvil ransomware group as Ukraine tensions grow

Russia has arrested and charged several members of the ransomware crime group REvil at the request of the United States, authorities announced Friday amid growing tensions between the two Cold War adversaries over Ukraine. Russia’s FSB intelligence bureau said REvil “has ceased to exist,” but there was no indication that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Blinken to visit Ukraine amid Russia invasion fears

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will fly Tuesday to Ukraine in a show of support amid fears of a Russian invasion, the State Department said. Russia last year sent tens of thousands of troops to the borders with Ukraine, according to Western officials who fear a new invasion.
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

Tens of thousands could die if Russia invades Ukraine, minister warns

Tens of thousands of people could die if Russia launches into an “extraordinarily stupid” conflict with Ukraine a minister has warned. Armed Forces minister James Heappey said there is a “grave possibility” that Russia may launch military action, as a hastily-arranged meeting between the US and Moscow is due this week in a bid to defuse tensions.
MILITARY

