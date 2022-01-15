ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

AHN Requiring Patients And Visitors To Wear N95, KN95 Or A Surgical Mask

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cloth masks won’t cut it anymore at Allegheny Health Network.

AHN is now requiring all patients and visitors to wear an N95, KN95, or a surgical mask while in its hospitals.

It says that while these masks were in short supply at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, conditions have changed, and that these masks offer more protection from the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The hospital will be providing the masks for patients and visitors who do not have one.

Comments / 15

Roger Smith
2d ago

If they feel everyone should be wearing these type of masks, the SUPPLY them to EVERYONE!! Make them accessible to everyone!

Reply(2)
3
Jim Schmitt
2d ago

The mask don't work. Even the CDC had to come out and say it. People need to wake up the Government has lied to everyone. Don't be sheep and live your life

Reply(1)
2
 

