AHN Requiring Patients And Visitors To Wear N95, KN95 Or A Surgical Mask

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cloth masks won’t cut it anymore at Allegheny Health Network.

AHN is now requiring all patients and visitors to wear an N95, KN95, or a surgical mask while in its hospitals.

It says that while these masks were in short supply at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, conditions have changed, and that these masks offer more protection from the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The hospital will be providing the masks for patients and visitors who do not have one.