If saving for retirement were an easier thing, more people would no doubt do it. But for people on a limited income, it can be tough. Even if you’re a higher earner, you may find that your bills monopolize too much of your income to make decent headway in building a nest egg. And so you may be in the position, like many, where you’re approaching retirement with little money saved in an IRA or 401(k) plan.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO