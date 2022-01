Fans are expecting that the release of this single will mark the return of Chris Brown. The singer has continued to make business moves and collaborate with his famous friends, but C. Breezy fans have been waiting for the moment Brown stepped into the scene with a solo effort that would mark the coming of a new album. Despite any controversies or news of lawsuits that often plagued the star, each of Brown's releases—whether he stands on his own or beside artists like Drake, Young Thug, 2 Chainz, H.E.R., or Yung Bleu—top the charts.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO