Kendall County Sheriff's Office Swears in Three New Deputies

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help from the public in locating a missing 52-year-old woman. Wendy Benton was reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office on January 6th. Family and friends have said that Wendy was last in contact with her family was on November 5th. Wendy Benton is a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes, stands at 5’3″ tall and weighs about 115 pounds. Her current whereabouts are unknown. Attempts to contact Wendy via her last known phone number and social media have been unsuccessful. She is known to frequent homeless shelters. Anyone with information can contact the Will County Sheriff’s Investigation Division at: 815-727-8574.

WILL COUNTY, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO