ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall County, IL

Kendall County Sheriff's Office Swears in Three New Deputies

By WSPYNEWS
WSPY NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree new patrol deputies were sworn in on Thursday at the Kendall County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Paris Kelly studied English at Texas A&M University and worked for the Harris County Sheriff's Office for...

www.wspynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
wjol.com

Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing Woman

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help from the public in locating a missing 52-year-old woman. Wendy Benton was reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office on January 6th. Family and friends have said that Wendy was last in contact with her family was on November 5th. Wendy Benton is a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes, stands at 5’3″ tall and weighs about 115 pounds. Her current whereabouts are unknown. Attempts to contact Wendy via her last known phone number and social media have been unsuccessful. She is known to frequent homeless shelters. Anyone with information can contact the Will County Sheriff’s Investigation Division at: 815-727-8574.
WILL COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kendall County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Kendall County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WSPY NEWS

Area Police reports for Saturday, January 15, 2022

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. Kendall County Sheriff's Office:. Kendall County deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Route 71...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glen Parker
WMBB

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office introduces new “Jail Core” technology

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County sheriff’s officials are taking steps to improve safety at the county jail. They’ve installed a new electronic logging system to document how often corrections officers are checking on inmates. The technology helps make sure inmates are where they’re supposed to be and that they’re safe. “We are transitioning […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
kchi.com

Livingston County Sheriff’s Administrative Office Closed

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department administrative offices at the Law Enforcement Center in Chillicothe will be closed for at least this week. The deputies are still on duty and answering calls. If you need assistance, call the dispatch center at 660-646-2121. If it is an emergency, call 911.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigating Fatal Shooting in New Caney

NEW CANEY, TX -- On January 15, 2022, at about 12:40 AM, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident in the 26000 block of FM 1485 in New Caney, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered a deceased 37-year-old male with a gunshot wound in a vehicle in the wood line near a residential area. The shooter, identified as a 51-year-old male security guard for the property, advised while in the performance of his official duties, he interrupted a theft in progress. After an argument between the deceased and the security guard escalated, the security guard stated he had to resort to deadly force measures to defend himself. The security guard called 911 to report the incident.
NEW CANEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M University#Police#Heritage College#The Moody Bible Institute
Current Publishing

Boone County Sheriff’s Dept. deputy Pell announces candidacy for sheriff

Boone County Sheriff’s Dept. Deputy Scott Pell is convinced it’s time to take the department in a new direction and that he is the person to do it. “I love working here, and becoming the sheriff is the natural goal for any deputy who really wants to make a difference to the community,” Pell said. “I’ve thought about this my entire career, and now is the right time for me to run.”
BOONE COUNTY, IN
KMOV

Jefferson County Sheriff investigating murder-suicide near Fenton

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a murder-suicide that occurred in Jefferson County near Fenton Monday. The shootings happened in the 1200 block of Fenton Ridge around 10:45 a.m. Authorities say two teens fled the home during an argument to call 911 from a neighbor's home, but before they left, they heard gunshots.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
WSPY NEWS

Oswego Police Department to Hold Citizen's Police Academy

The Oswego Police Department is announcing its next Citizen's Police Academy that will start on Wednesday, February 9. Classes will be on Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 and will run for about thirteen weeks in the Community Room at Oswego Police Headquarters. Applicants need to be at least eighteen-years-old and live in, own property, or operate a business in Oswego. The class is free.
OSWEGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wtoc.com

Suspect arrested for killing 5-year-old in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested for the killing of a 5-year-old boy in Jasper County. According to the sheriff’s office, 20-year-old Gregory Harris Scott, of Beaufort, S.C., has been arrested for the drive-by shooting that killed 5-year-old DeAndre Robinson on Dec. 28, 2021. Robinson was playing in his room at the time of the shooting.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
14news.com

Man arrested after overnight chase in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested after an overnight chase in Evansville. It started just after 12:30 Wednesday morning on Oak Hill near Maxwell. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to stop a car for an expired license plate and it took off. Deputies...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy