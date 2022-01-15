Kendall County Sheriff's Office Swears in Three New Deputies

NEW CANEY, TX -- On January 15, 2022, at about 12:40 AM, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident in the 26000 block of FM 1485 in New Caney, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered a deceased 37-year-old male with a gunshot wound in a vehicle in the wood line near a residential area. The shooter, identified as a 51-year-old male security guard for the property, advised while in the performance of his official duties, he interrupted a theft in progress. After an argument between the deceased and the security guard escalated, the security guard stated he had to resort to deadly force measures to defend himself. The security guard called 911 to report the incident.
