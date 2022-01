Auctions and Buy Now Options Begin Today Offering Over 5,000 Limited Edition Items with Tiered Prizes and Experiences. The New York Rangers have announced the launch of the first-ever Rangers NFT products leading up to Henrik Lundqvist Night presented by Chase, when the Rangers face the Minnesota Wild on Friday, January 28, 2022. Beginning today at 10 a.m., over 5,000 limited edition items with tiered prizes and experiences will be available on Rangers.dropshop.io. Fans will have the option to bid on or purchase items, with auctions ending at 10 a.m. on January 25, while the buy now option will conclude on January 30.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO