ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Messages of Faith: The moment that life changed

By Jacob Wilkinson contributing columnist
dailyrecordnews.com
 3 days ago

I thought “this was how I was going die”, sitting in the backseat of a car with one of my closest friends and a stripper. I had lost count of the drugs that were in my body and it felt like I was having a heart attack....

www.dailyrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Slate

We Have a Sweet Income Stream, Thanks to My Parents—but It’s Built on a Lie

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About five years ago, my parents decided to go into a senior living community several states away. They couldn’t bear to part with their house, though, and offered it, rent-free, to my wife and myself, if we lived there. We knew we would be looking for our forever home soon and that their house is just a little too small for us to consider moving into for just two or three years. But we told my parents we just weren’t ready to take on the care of the property (it’s rather large). They really didn’t want the house to sit empty, so we decided we would figure out renters and manage the property and split the rent.
ECONOMY
newmexicopbs.org

Faith in a Time of Climate Change

January 14, 2022 –New Mexicans already face the impacts of climate change, including uncertain water supplies for irrigation, dry riverbeds, forest dieoffs, and wildfires. When it comes to climate change and climate action, what lessons do communities of faith hold for people both religious and secular? How do people grieve the loss of species and ecosystems? And how has white supremacy shaped both the climate—and Christian theology? On this month’s Our Land, correspondent Laura Paskus and Larry Rasmussen, Professor Emeritus at Union Theological Seminary, dive into all these topics.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
Deseret News

One year after Jan. 6, what’s changed for faith groups?

Most of us have a memory from that January day — a moment when we realized something profound was happening in Washington, D.C., the city that houses the Constitution and the organs that keep today’s body politic breathing. For Amanda Tyler, executive director of the Baptist Joint Committee...
MAGEE, MS
ncadvertiser.com

Faith Matters: Reflections on the life of the Right Rev. Desmond M. Tutu

I was at the University of the Free State in Bloemfontein, South Africa, in 2010 as a Fulbright Scholar, reviewing its process and progress of institutional desegregation — a vestige of the old apartheid system that once gripped all of South Africa. It was a beautiful spring day. My host invited me to lunch with a small group of the people who were to make presentations and lead an audience of South African policymakers in discussing the future of South Africa.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yale.edu

Can Faith Power Social Change?

Anne Evans joined Ashoka’s leadership team in 2010. A member of Yale SOM’s Charter Class of 1978, she has worked in every sector, including as a partner in a management consulting firm, the executive administrator for the National Gallery of Art, and a co-founder of the Nomadic Kenyan Children’s Educational Fund.
RELIGION
solotravelerworld.com

Celebrate Life Moments with Solo Travel

Life moments, big and little, are worth marking in a special way. There are certain life moments that cannot be forgotten. They are just so huge. But there are so many more that deserve celebration and can be somewhat lost to memory over time. This is why they must be marked by doing something special.
YOGA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
thedoctorstv.com

Mitch Albom on Having Faith When Life Gets Difficult

Author Mitch Albom shares that writing his new book, “The Stranger in the Lifeboat,” was a therapeutic process for him, as writing can be for anyone. He shares that when bad things happen to you it’s hard to have perspective, but they often lead to many other great things in your life.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hands And Knees#Faith
The Trussville Tribune

Reflections: What’s the pastor’s job?

Editor’s note: This is an opinion column. I’d been at the church for about two weeks when Bill (not his real name) came to see me. We exchanged pleasantries for a few minutes, then he got to the purpose of his visit. “We have some wealthy members who’ve helped the church over the years,” he […]
ALABASTER, AL
southcountynews.org

A senior moment: Time to create a new map of life?

Last month, I had the privilege of “zooming” out to Stanford University in California for the 2021 Century Summit. At this meeting, the Stanford Center for Longevity research team reported on a project that began in 2018, called the New Map of Life. By the middle of this...
STANFORD, CA
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ was not a real person, he was just a mythical character, said 40% of people in a church survey.

Humans have a weird habit of preaching to people who are greater than them. The same thing happened with one of the most important person of human history 'Jesus Christ.'. Recently, the England church held a survey of more than 4,000 people in which the church found forty percent of people believe that Jesus Christ was not a real person. The survey found that a quarter of people aged between 18 to 34 believed Jesus Christ was a mythical or fictional character.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Times change, but the urgency of King's messages remain for us

The following editorial has appeared, with slight modifications, during previous commemorations of the birthday of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It is conceivable, had an assassin’s bullet not taken him in 1968, that Martin Luther King Jr. would be living today, elderly but in much-honored retirement. He...
SOCIETY
Indy100

Photo of woman working at a cash-register with newborn baby horrifies the internet

An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook.“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo. She added that the woman was still able to do her job...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’: The Moment Everything Changed for Reid

Criminal Minds is one of the biggest shows of its era. The CBS hit went on for over a decade. It was beloved by so many folks across the world because of its spectacular writing, but also its stellar cast. The cast that so many folks loved spending time with each week. Everyone had their favorites from Agent Hotch to Agent Morgan to Agent Reid. Reid was the long-timer on the show. He never left and was in it until the end. His character was incredibly different than most and stood out in the BAU. However, there was one moment everything changed for Agent Reid on the CBS show.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy