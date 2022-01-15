Messages of Faith: The moment that life changed

January 14, 2022 –New Mexicans already face the impacts of climate change, including uncertain water supplies for irrigation, dry riverbeds, forest dieoffs, and wildfires. When it comes to climate change and climate action, what lessons do communities of faith hold for people both religious and secular? How do people grieve the loss of species and ecosystems? And how has white supremacy shaped both the climate—and Christian theology? On this month’s Our Land, correspondent Laura Paskus and Larry Rasmussen, Professor Emeritus at Union Theological Seminary, dive into all these topics.
