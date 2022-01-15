Michael Pope

There are some people who still listen to the almost out-of-fashion compact disc including the Pope. CDs are still around and still for sale. According to an AP news report, the Pope was spotted walking out of a Music Shop in Rome with a CD in hand. It is rumored that the Pope is a fan of Opera, Argentine Tango and Mozart. The news article states a reporter just happened to notice a vehicle with Vatican plates pull up to the record shop. Pope Francis quietly entered the establishment, visited with the staff and left.

RELIGION ・ 6 DAYS AGO