A new update has been released for multiplayer firefighting game Embr to accompany its arrival on Xbox Game Pass. The “Secret Hosr” multiplayer mode places four players in longer missions that feature more clients to save and explosives that need defusing and removing. That’s not all though, as players also have to keep an eye on their teammates due to one of them being a Hosr Agent. Players must discover who is the agent and vote them out before they can sabotage the mission.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO