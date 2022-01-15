ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle 1-1 Watford, Norwich 2-1 Everton and more: football clockwatch – as it happened

By Will Unwin
 date 2022-01-15

5.26pm GMT

Thanks for joining me. Have a fine evening.

Start it with Aston Villa v Manchester United.

5.25pm GMT

Louise Taylor on Newcastle v Watford.

5.23pm GMT

Ben Fisher reports from Molineux.

5.17pm GMT

Paul MacInnes witnessed Norwich beat Everton.

5.07pm GMT

Newcastle had one shot on target today. Not the best.

5.04pm GMT

The great Scott Murray is on top of all events at Aston Villa v Manchester United.

5.01pm GMT

Ronay on De Bruyne.

4.58pm GMT

The narrative from today will be the added pressure on Rafa Benitez. Will he have the desire to carry on with the fans against him?

4.57pm GMT

Full-time: Wolves 3-1 Southampton

Another fine win for Bruno Lage.

4.55pm GMT

Full-time: Norwich 2-1 Everton

The Canaries hold on.

4.53pm GMT

Full-time: Newcastle 1-1 Watford

Boos from the home crowd at the final whistle.

4.51pm GMT

GOAL! Wolves 3-1 Southampton (Traore, 90+1)

The sub settles it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWqgv_0dmdoNbu00
Adama Traore wraps things up for Wolves. Photograph: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves/Getty Images

Updated at 5.00pm GMT

4.51pm GMT

Newcastle 1-1 Watford: The Hornets are very much on top ...

4.51pm GMT

Wolves 2-1 Southampton: Bednarek whips in a cross from the right which misses everyone, eventually reaching Perraud on the other side of the pitch who sends it over the bar.

4.47pm GMT

Newcastle 1-1 Watford: Femenia was the man to put in the inch-perfect cross for the Brazilian to head home.

4.46pm GMT

GOAL! Newcastle 1-1 Watford (Joao Pedro, 88)

A brilliant header levels things up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wwt0U_0dmdoNbu00
Joao Pedro rises to level for the Hornets. Photograph: Richard Lee/REX/Shutterstock

Updated at 4.50pm GMT

4.45pm GMT

GOAL! Wolves 2-1 Southampton (Ward-Prowse, 84)

A stunning free-kick from about 35 yards gets Saints back into the game. What a strike from the midfielder.

4.44pm GMT

Newcastle 1-0 Watford: Dennis is off for Watford and Hernandez on. Interesting decision from Ranieri.

4.43pm GMT

Wolves 2-0 Southampton: The final roll of the dice for Saints as Adam Armstrong replaces Broja.

4.40pm GMT

Norwich 2-1 Everton: Gordon connects beautifully with a Godfrey cross but his shot is blocked on the line.

4.38pm GMT

Flynn Downes equalises for Swansea at Huddersfield. I assume Elis James is currently tops off.

4.35pm GMT

Norwich 2-1 Everton: Richarlison gets up after whacking into the advertising hoardings.

4.34pm GMT

Six for Fulham!

4.33pm GMT

Matt Hobbs on Everton: “A player overhaul is undoubtedly needed but you could also argue Benitez has been dealt with patiently by an owner who sacked Sam Allardyce for finishing 8th.

“Everton finished three points off European football last season and the only only significant departures from that squad - James, Digne - were at the behest of Benitez.

“His insistence on playing Rondon means young talents like Lewis Dobbin could leave the club and although the club is a mess at boardroom level, it’s becoming increasingly obvious that Rafa is part of the problem, not the solution.”

4.31pm GMT

Ronaldo and Rashford are not in the Manchester United squad to face Aston Villa. Anthony Elanga starts.

4.29pm GMT

Tom Lawrence puts Derby ahead against Sheffield United. At the same time, Sky Sports are reporting the EFL have given the Rams until 1 February to prove they have a viable plan to move forward.

4.26pm GMT

ANDY CARROLL SCORES LEGAL GOAL TO GIVE READING THE LEAD AT MIDDLESBROUGH!

4.26pm GMT

Newcastle 1-0 Watford: The Hornets counter after Lascelles loses the ball. The move concludes with Dennis teeing up Sissoko who sends the ball well over. He should do better.

4.25pm GMT

Striker!

4.23pm GMT

Norwich 2-1 Everton: Aarons goes into the book for cleaning out Calvert-Lewin. It is the Norwich defender, however, who comes out of it worse as he stays on the ground holding his back.

4.20pm GMT

GOAL! Wolves 2-0 Southampton (Coady, 58)

The Wolves skipper taps in after the ball comes back off the post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cq73H_0dmdoNbu00
Conor Coady bundles in the second goal for Wolves. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Updated at 4.27pm GMT

4.19pm GMT

Michael Keane has already scored an own goal for Norwich today but at least his twin brother Will has netted for his own side to double Wigan’s lead at Doncaster.

4.18pm GMT

Wolves 1-0 Southampton: The hosts have a goal disallowed after Gomes crosses for Coady to tap in, only to see the flag go up.

4.17pm GMT

GOAL! Norwich 2-1 Everton (Richarlison, 60)

The Brazilian makes a swift impact to bring Everton back into the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DqGsv_0dmdoNbu00
Richarlison gets one back with an overhead kick. Photograph: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/REX/Shutterstock

Updated at 4.48pm GMT

4.14pm GMT

Newcastle 1-0 Watford: Back to the goal ... Saint-Maximin really is a great talent; he jinked his way past a couple of Watford defenders before whacking a shot that hit the back of the net before Foster could move.

4.11pm GMT

Norwich 2-0 Everton Speaking of Rondon, he is off and Richarlison is on.

4.10pm GMT

Mary Waltz says: “I see you are under attack from some of my fellow Everton faithful. The squad is bang average at best. Throw in the injuries and the lack of depth is exposed. The only problem I have with Rafa is playing Rondon. He has been useless in my view.”

Rondon is ruddy awful, to be fair.

4.08pm GMT

GOAL! Newcastle 1-0 Watford (Saint-Maximin, 49)

The wideman picks up the ball and drives for goal and fires the ball home to cause delirium in the stands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LpPQG_0dmdoNbu00
Allan Saint-Maximin breaks the deadlock at St James’ Park. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Updated at 4.14pm GMT

4.05pm GMT

Trialist A has been sent off for Albion Rovers for a second bookable offence. I do not hold out hope of him getting a permanent deal.

4.03pm GMT

Mitrovic has a hat-trick! 5-2 to Fulham.

4.03pm GMT

Second half

Here we go again!

3.57pm GMT

Fulham are now 4-2 up against Bristol City. The joys of a late kick-off keeping us amused during half-time.

3.54pm GMT

I just think the team is pretty poor and that is why Everton are not doing well. I place the blame on things other than the manager.

3.50pm GMT

Manchester City won earlier. Here is the report.

3.49pm GMT

Half-time Premier League scores

Newcastle 0-0 Watford
Norwich 2-0 Everton
Wolves 1-0 Southampton

3.47pm GMT

And Neeskans Kebano has levelled things up for Fulham against Bristol City.

3.46pm GMT

A counter offer ...

3.45pm GMT

A second from Semenyo puts Bristol City back in front at Fulham after pinging the ball off both posts before it rests in the net.

3.43pm GMT

Wolves 1-0 Southampton: Romeo gets a cross into the box which Salisu attacks but Jose Sa is equal to it. Another cross is sent into the box but Tella misses from four yards out. Southampton should be level.

3.39pm GMT

A new low!

3.37pm GMT

Mitrovic equalises for Fulham against Bristol City.

3.37pm GMT

GOAL! Wolves 1-0 Southampton (Jimenez, pen, 37)

The Mexican sends the goalkeeper the wrong way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b0hIT_0dmdoNbu00
Raul Jimenez smuggles the ball after scoring the opener from the penalty spot. Photograph: Jack Thomas/Wolves/Getty Images

Updated at 3.51pm GMT

3.35pm GMT

Wolves 0-0 Southampton: A very long VAR review for a penalty after a Bednarek challenge on Ait-Nouri. The officials spend time trying to ascertain if Bednarek gets a touch on the ball before cleaning out the Wolves man. The referee is sent over to the pitchside screen and the penalty is inevitably given.

3.34pm GMT

Yash Gupta emails : “Just found out Sunday’s game is off, typical Arsenal. Actually I wasn’t very confident as there were two more games in same week. Glad they got so scared they got the game cancelled. I would like to ask you what is keeping Rafa at Everton? Is it the name alone or the owners are Liverpool fans in disguise?”

As he knows how to keep am average team in the league. No guarantees any replacement would improve this mediocre squad.

3.30pm GMT

Norwich 2-0 Everton: A visiting supporter has just run onto the pitch and tried to get to Benitez. Overall, I would say things are not going well for the Spaniard. I should say the issues at Everton are not down to Benitez and more those above him but hey ho.

3.29pm GMT

Wolves 0-0 Southampton: Podence takes the ball down on the right, he cuts in and let’s fly but Forster saves well.

3.25pm GMT

“Everton is sleepwalking so far,” emails Mary Waltz, “Norwich outworking the Toffees completely. Sigh.”

Updated at 3.38pm GMT

3.24pm GMT

Fulham are losing at home to Bristol City. They would have been hoping for a better start after thrashing Reading 7-0 in midweek.

3.20pm GMT

Newcastle 0-0 Watford: Wood finds himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper but Cathcart gets back to stop the debutant from opening his account for Newcastle.

3.20pm GMT

Norwich 2-0 Everton: Losing this game would put further pressure on Benitez. How long can he survive at Goodison?

3.18pm GMT

GOAL! Norwich 2-0 Everton (Idah, 18)

What a dreadful day for Everton this is already. Rondon loses the ball and Norwich quickly counter. The ball finds its way through to Idah who pokes the under Pickford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=380sV7_0dmdoNbu00
Adam Idah of Norwich City celebrates after doubling the Canaries lead. Photograph: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Updated at 3.30pm GMT

3.17pm GMT

GOAL! Norwich 1-0 Everton (Keane og, 15)

Aarons finds Sargent who sends in a cross which Keane awkwardly turns into his own net. The defender does not cover himself in glory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=211vDd_0dmdoNbu00
Michael Keane beats Pickford for a calamitous own-goal. Photograph: Nigel Keene/ProSports/REX/Shutterstock

Updated at 3.55pm GMT

3.13pm GMT

Max Power opens the scoring for Wigan at Doncaster. He got his name from a hairdryer.

3.12pm GMT

Newcastle 0-0 Watford: The reinvented Joelinton whacks a dropping ball at goal and it comes off the crossbar.

3.10pm GMT

Wolves 0-0 Southampton: The Saints are on top at Molineux. Ward-Prowse has put in a few dangerous set-pieces. The latest sees Bednarek get an effort on goal but Jose Sa does well to keep it out.

3.08pm GMT

Newcastle 0-0 Watford: The Hornets break on Newcastle; the attack ends following a Shelvey foul on the edge of the box. Dennis takes the free-kick but he hits the top of the wall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11sVzO_0dmdoNbu00
Jonjo Shelvey brings down Juraj Kucka. Photograph: Richard Lee/REX/Shutterstock

Updated at 3.12pm GMT

3.05pm GMT

Newcastle 0-0 Watford: Saint-Maximin, Newcastle’s talisman, puts a cross into the box but it finds no one and dribbles out of play.

3.03pm GMT

Wolves 0-0 Southampton: Podence spends some time on the deck after an arm across the face from Broja. Not much in it, as the referee confirms.

3.02pm GMT

Fulham v Bristol City is delayed by 15 minutes due to a power outage at Craven Cottage. Millwall v Forest will start at 3.10pm due to a medical emergency in the crowd.

3.00pm GMT

Kick-off

Peep! Peep! Peep! There go the whistles across the country.

2.57pm GMT

THERE ARE A LOT OF FLAGS BEING FLOWN AT ST JAMES’ PARK. Will the Watford players be intimated by flags?

2.48pm GMT

Everton have gone with a front three of Gray, Rondon and Calvert-Lewin. It will be interesting to see how they set up. Will Calvert-Lewin be forced to play out wide to accommodate Rondon?

2.41pm GMT

And confirmation of Tottenham v Arsenal being off.

2.37pm GMT

Manchester United thrashed Birmingham in the WSL earlier.

2.32pm GMT

Wolves are giving a debut to Tote Gomes. He is a 22-year-old defender from Guinea Bissau who has represented Portugal at youth level. He has first team experience from two loan spells at Grasshoppers Zurich.

2.26pm GMT

Phil Coutinho is back in the Premier League. Why did it all go so wrong in Spain?

2.21pm GMT

Full-time: Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne’s goal has put City 13 points clear at the top of the table. Is the title race over?

2.18pm GMT

On the upside we have football today and Nick Ames will get tomorrow off, so everyone wins. Apart from the supporters of both clubs.

2.13pm GMT

It looks like tomorrow’s north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal is off.

2.10pm GMT

Watford have made six changes for their trip to Newcastle which is a sign of a manager who is unsure of his strongest team. I am currently researching who Kamara, Gomes and Kayembe are.

2.09pm GMT

Look out for these things.

2.03pm GMT

Starting lineups: Wolves v Southampton

Wolves: Sa, Gomes, Ait-Nouri, Kilman, Coady, Semedo, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Trincao, Jimenez, Podence

Subs: Moulden, Ruddy, Jordao, Silva, Giles, Sanderson, Traore, Cundle, Campbell

Southampton: Forster, Bednarek, Perraud, Lyanco, Salisu, Tella, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Redmond, Broja

Subs: Caballero, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Long, Armstrong, Adams, Small, Armstrong, Valery

2.02pm GMT

Starting lineups: Newcastle v Watford

Newcastle: Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Dummett, Shelvey, Joelinton, Longstaff, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood.

Subs: Darlow, Gillespie, Ritchie, Lewis, Krafth, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Anderson.

Watford: Foster, Ngakia, Samir, Cathcart, Kamara, Sissoko, Dennis, Kucka, Kayembe, King, Pedro,

Subs: Bachmann, Cleverley, Sema, Tufan, Femenia, Kabasele, Hernandez, Sierralta, Morris.

2.01pm GMT

Starting lineups: Norwich v Everton

Norwich : Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Rashica, Pukki, Sargent, Idah.

Subs: Gunn, Byram, Dowell, Placheta, Cantwell, Kabak, Tzolis, Giannoulis, Rowe.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Mykolenko, Gomes, Doucoure, Gordon, Gray, Rondon, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Patterson, Holgate, Mina, Richarlison, Townsend, Gbamin, El Ghazi.

1.51pm GMT

The main game is Newcastle v Watford. Louise Taylor talks you through it.

1.45pm GMT

Preamble

Another Saturday has arrived and there is still three matches on in the Premier League. Only Burnley v Leicester has fallen foul of Covid, which is good news for the Clarets as they are missing any semblance of an attacking threat following Chris Wood’s departure.

Speaking of the New Zealand striker, he is set to make his debut for Newcastle against Watford in a key relegation clash. Kieran Tripper could also make his first Premier League appearance for the club following his return to England from Spain. A win for the hosts at St James’ Park could kickstart their season after spending a few quid already this month.

Everton travel to Norwich in the hope of increasing the points gap between them and the bottom three. They have lost Lucas Digne this week and signed Anwar El Ghazi which is not an obvious swap but an indication of what Rafa Benitez wants to do at Goodison Park. Now he just needs some points to alleviate the pressure he is feeling from fans.

The other 3pm kick-off sees Wolves host Southampton in what looks like a glorious mid-table clash for the ages. I am not saying we shouldn’t get excited about this fixture but there have only been five goals in Wolves’ past five games - five have finished 1-0 and the other three goalless. We but live in hope, though.

Let’s get excited!

