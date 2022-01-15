ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Man in custody fatally shot by Duke University police officer

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00cn8A_0dmdo6go00
Man killed: A man was fatally shot by Duke University police Friday night. (Oleksandr Filon/iStock.)

DURHAM, N.C. — A Duke University police officer fatally shot a man who had wrestled a gun away from another officer in a hospital emergency room Friday night, authorities said.

The incident occurred at Duke University Hospital, WRAL-TV reported. According to police, the man was in the custody of the Durham Police Department, according to the television station.

Police said there was a struggle and the man managed to take the Durham officer’s gun, WNCN-TV reported.

“A Durham Police Officer had custody of an arrestee at the Duke University Hospital Emergency Department. While being treated at the hospital, a struggle ensued between the two. During the struggle, the man took the officer’s gun. A Duke Officer, responding to the scene discharged his weapon,” Sarah Avery, a spokesperson for Duke Health, said in a statement. “The man was immediately treated by trauma staff, but tragically did not survive. The officers were wearing body cameras and other witnesses have been identified for the investigation.”

The Durham police officer was also treated for injuries at the hospital, WRAL reported, but officials did not say how seriously he was hurt. No other patients or hospital staff members were injured, according to the television station.

Police did not identify the man or his age, and the circumstances behind the man’s custody has not been revealed.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

State joins probe after Jackson Co daycare arrest

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning says it is joining the investigation into allegations of child sex abuse in Jackson County: 18 year-old Alexander Tredway has been arrested and charged after allegedly abusing two children at a daycare center in Jefferson. “We want to apologize to anyone who...
JEFFERSON, GA
WGAU

Prosecutor: No charges in Black Kansas teen’s custody death

WICHITA, Kan. — (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor said Tuesday that he won't file criminal charges over the death of a Black 17-year-old who became unresponsive while being restrained facedown for more than 30 minutes following an altercation with staff at a Wichita juvenile center in September. Sedgwick...
WICHITA, KS
WGAU

Man charged with killing nurse, 70, at Los Angeles bus stop

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A man suspected of attacking and killing a 70-year-old woman at a Los Angeles bus stop was charged Tuesday with murder, while LA officials offered a $250,000 reward in the unrelated stabbing death of a 24-year-old woman across town. Sandra Shells was attacked...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
16K+
Followers
47K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy