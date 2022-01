Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Birdies has long been a shopper- and celeb-loved brand, known for its comfortable slip-on shoes, and it's no surprise why. Meghan Markle, for example, has been spotted in Birdies' Starling flats. The brand releases new styles and colors seasonally, although its shoes rarely go on sale. But right now, Birdies is holding its bi-annual Before They Fly Away Sale, where select styles are deeply discounted before they're retired from the site. If you have a pair of shoes you've been eyeing for months, now's the perfect time to shop, since some styles are up to 64 percent off.

