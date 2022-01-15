ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

This anti-anti-vaxxer rap has gone viral

By Alan Cross
ajournalofmusicalthings.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian Alexander Stein wanted to make a point about anti-vaxxers so he showed up for an open-mic session at Dallas City Council. Dressed in nurse’s scrubs, he proceeded to lay down...

www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb inundated with prayers after shock health diagnosis

Hoda Kotb has been inundated with prayers and well wishes after she shared a surprising health update with her co-stars on Thursday. The Today star revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated and having recently received her booster shot. She made the announcement to her co-anchors from her home, where she is currently isolating.
CELEBRITIES
thelily.com

White people don’t always know I’m Black. That’s when their racism is revealed.

When I see mostly White people in a social gathering, whether it’s a class, party or presentation, I do a scan. It’s thorough but quick. Are there any Black people? Are there any people of color at all? When the answer is no, I prepare. How am I going to let them know that I’m Black? Am I going to wait until someone says something and then “surprise” them? Or will I be confrontational? Will I say, “Hey, guess what?” as if I’m kidding — but not really?
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Stein
Black America Web

Once Again, A White High School Student Gets In Trouble Over Racist ‘If I Was Black, I’d Be Picking Cotton’ Sign

Here’s a question: How many reports have to come out about white students getting in trouble over their racist-as-hell “promposal” signs before they stop trying it? Because report after report after report after report after report has told the same exact story: A clear-complected caucasified high school or middle school student thinks writing slavery or otherwise racist references on a poster board when asking someone (often a Black student) to a school dance is clever and funny, but they soon discover their actions are rightfully deemed racist AF, so they start crying white tears and feigning ignorance once they come under fire.
SOCIETY
Daily Beast

QAnon Star Who Said Only ‘Idiots’ Get Vax Dies of COVID

A leading QAnon promoter who urged both her followers and strangers she passed on the street not to take the COVID vaccine died Thursday of the coronavirus, making her just the latest vaccine opponent killed by the disease. Cirsten Weldon had amassed tens of thousands of followers across right-wing social...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas City Council#Open Mic#Pic Twitter Com Wo6ct5v00#Bennyjohnson#Covid
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
Nashville News Hub

Anti-vax mum who claimed ‘she was not afraid of the Coronavirus and spoke out against mask mandates and the COVID-19 vaccine’ has died of the virus at age 29

According to reports, the 29-year-old mother said on Facebook she doesn’t ‘prioritize fear over life’ in a number of social media posts about her stance against against mask mandates and the Coronavirus vaccination. The anti-vax mom, who claimed she was not afraid of COVID-19, has died of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Tab

Elle Darby has lost thousands of followers since her racist tweets from 2011 resurfaced

Influencer Elle Darby has recently posted an apology video after facing backlash from her followers for her racist and homophobic tweets she made in 2011. On New Year’s Eve she posted an apology onto her Instagram but despite that, she has been losing thousands of followers and subscribers every day. Prior to her ten-year-old tweets coming to light, Elle had 785,545 followers on Instagram but she quickly lost over 46,000 bringing her down to just over 739,000.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Amy Schneider: 5 Things To Know About Transgender ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Making History

Learn all about Amy Schneider, the history-making ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant whose personal belongings were stolen during a robbery. Amy Schneider is kicking butt on Jeopardy!. The 42-year-old quiz show contestant has won 24-straight games, as of the Monday, January 3 episode. Her winnings currently total an impressive $897,600. Amy won her first game on November 17, and since then, she’s been absolutely dominating. Amy has also made Jeopardy! history — and its in more ways than one. Below, everything you need to know about Amy Schneider.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy