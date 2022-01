What A Life is a song that purely emits the passion for music that Michael Monin possesses in his heart. Sometimes a few individuals may achieve success overnight, while so many others may take years to first realize their dreams and then take efforts to turn the same into reality. These individuals often start very early in life and make every possible effort to get closer to what they wish to achieve in their life and career. It is at the end of the day, their hard work and determination that speaks for them and their work, and that’s how they get to the top of their industries. Michael Monin has been doing the same with his excellence in music and his newly released song “What A Life.”

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO