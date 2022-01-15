First Warning Forecast: Dry and cold today, messy weather on Sunday
By April Loveland
WTKR
3 days ago
Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. The calm before the storm...Dry and cold today with highs in the mid 30s with increasing clouds as the day progresses. Wind chills will be in the 20s. Dry and cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 20s. A storm system will move...
Tuesday is shaping up to be the last real sunny day of the week before major changes arrive in Acadiana for the latter half of the week. The changes will be the result of a front that is moving through late Wednesday night and will usher in cold, wet, and windy weather on Thursday.
BOSTON (CBS) – You gotta admit, this winter has been pretty easy thus far. We have really only had one significant snowstorm, back on January 7 and most of that snow was essentially vaporized in less than a week. We have had some very cold days, but the harshest cold has been fleeting, in and out of here in a day or two.
We have also had a bit of luck (good or bad depending on your perspective) with several storms missing to our south and Monday’s storm heading well to our west.
Is our luck about...
DENVER(CBS)- Conditions will come together over northeastern Colorado for a rare weather combination for Wednesday. A Canadian cold front will mix up with warm moist air pushing northward from a moist, low pressure system in the southwest.
Credit CBS4
It’s a First Alert Weather Day because a Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Denver and all of northeastern Colorado for 5am thru 8pm Wednesday for freezing drizzle and light snow. Freezing drizzle doesn’t happen often in Colorado. It’s even more rare to occur in the month of January. See this article from Meteorologist Chris Spears.
Credit CBS4
This combination will make for a thin glaze of ice on many surfaces along with a layer of light snow developing. This could make for an icy morning and afternoon commute.
Snowfall amounts will be very light in and around the Front Range. With an inch or less expected over the Denver metro area.
Credit CBS4
The mountains will also, pick up very light amounts of snow with the blast moving thru.
Credit CBS4
Temperatures will be dropping along with the freezing precipitation. Highs across the state Wednesday will be in the 30s and 40s.
Credit CBS4
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures due to strong winds from the south. High: 72. Winds: S 15-20 MPH. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds after midnight and remaining breezy. Low: 59. Winds: S 10-15 MPH. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with storms possible (especially SE counties). A cold front will drop our temperatures in the afternoon and […]
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We survived the big snow of 2022. While I am mostly kidding, it honestly isn’t every year that we see a snowstorm with more than 7” of snow falling.
Officially, the two day snow total was 9.2”. Some of the snow was tacked on after the main round of snow but overall the day was about what we expected it was going to be. Snow totals coming out were closely in line with what we forecast.
It’s always nice to see your forecast mostly verify, and we are seeing that with our KDKA forecast.
Looking ahead there are a couple...
(Tuesday, January 18, 2022) Lake effect snow eventually diminishes by Tuesday afternoon as cold, dry air returns. However, just as quick as the temperatures go down, they go right back up Wednesday. A cold gusty northwest wind has kept the lake effect alive in the Southern Tier Tuesday morning. The...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The winds have finally died down after a very windy Monday all across the state. BWI Marshall reported a 48 mph wind gust on Monday.
Sunshine, but a still rather chilly day is coming on Tuesday, with highs only in the upper 30’s. On Wednesday a warmer southwest flow will boost our afternoon high to the upper 40’S to make it the warmest day of the week.
Clouds will come back on Wednesday night as yet another cold front approaches. Some showers, which may mix with some snow, may move in later at night into Thursday morning.
Thursday will begin to get colder most of the afternoon with more sub-freezing air coming especially on Friday and Saturday. Partly cloudy skies will accompany the new arctic air.
By Saturday we may see overcast skies, as a system may be developing someplace off the east coast, but no details are available at this time. This of course will be monitored all week long by our first alert weather team.
Highs this weekend will still only be around freezing once again. This January is turning out to be much colder than previous ones over the past several years.
Have a great day and stay tuned!
Bob Turk
The weather will be nice and cool for the next few days before the next cold front rolls through.
WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “We’ll have nice weather Tuesday and Wednesday before the big cold front Thursday. Tuesday highs
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Winter finally arrived in South Florida on Tuesday morning with chilly morning temps.
In fact, it was some of the coldest air of the season. South Florida awoke to temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Despite all the winter sunshine, highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees in the afternoon. Most neighborhoods will remain in the upper 60s.
(CBS4)
Tuesday night will be chilly again not quite as cold with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-50s across South Florida.
As winds begin to shift out of the east on Wednesday, our temperatures will increase to the mid-70s. By Thursday and Friday morning we’ll wake up with the mid to upper 60s and highs will be in the upper 70s.
The rain chance is on the rise late week into the weekend ahead of our next cold front. Spotty showers will be possible on Friday. Scattered showers stick around on Saturday. A few showers on Sunday and then we’ll be cooler by next Monday.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The skies will continue to clear out in Kern County and Bakersfield Tuesday. High pressure building into the state will keep the area sunny and dry through the early part of next week. Temperatures will be nice and comfortable, with valley temps in the 60s and mountain temperatures remaining in the […]
DENVER (CBS4) – When it comes to winter precipitation in Colorado the type that comes to mind for most people is snow. Our high altitude allows a lot of snow to fall in our state, even during months of the year when the rest of the country would be shocked to see the white stuff. In addition to snow we can also see sleet, freezing rain and graupel, which is sometimes referred to as snow pellets. Rain can fall in Colorado during the winter but it isn’t as common because we are usually too cold.
So what determines if we get...
Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Winds will relax a bit today. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine with highs in the mid 40s. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with lows in the low 30s. We'll see an almost 10 degree warmup...
If you are a fan of the warm and humid air that usually resides in South Texas, enjoy the next 36-48 hours. A strong cold front, accompanied by a lot of wind, cold air and light rain, will arrive Wednesday night and early Thursday morning and stick around through the weekend.
Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another January cold snap has arrived. And while it’s not the coldest we’ve experienced so far this month, it will linger a little longer.
WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the Twin Cities reached a high temperature of 42 degrees Monday, which is typical of mid-March.
No snow will fall overnight, but it will certainly get blown all around in northern Minnesota, which got some fresh snow Tuesday. Wind speeds will be as fast as 40 mph throughout the state, including the metro.
(credit: CBS)
The National...
A cold weather alert has been issued as freezing temperatures and widespread frosts are set to hit parts of the UK this week.The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) urged Britons to stay warm and look out for those most at risk from the effects of colder conditions as it issued the warning on Tuesday.The alert covers central and southern England.The Met Office said the West Midlands East Midlands, East, South East and South West are also set to see colder temperatures from around 6pm on Wednesday to 9am on Sunday.Remind vulnerable relatives and neighbours to heat their home...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a little chilly out the door in the 20s today. That is ahead of what will be the last of the mild air for the week. Highs in the 50s are likely this afternoon, especially on the Nebraska side of the river where there is less snow cover. Iowa will be colder due to more snow left on the ground. A 20 degree difference is likely from west to east this afternoon.
CHICAGO (CBS) — An arctic blast of air arrives late Tuesday night, setting us up for a much colder weather pattern that will last for the next several days.
(Credit: CBS 2)
Temperatures on Wednesday morning will be in the low to mid-20s, but temperatures will drop throughout the day, ending up in the teens by Wednesday afternoon. A gusty northwest wind will produce wind chills in the single digits for Wednesday afternoon.
(Credit: CBS 2)
A north wind off the lake will produce heavy snow showers in parts of northwestern Indiana on Wednesday evening through Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch is in...
If you are a fan of the warm and humid air that usually resides in South Texas, enjoy the next 36-48 hours. A strong cold front, accompanied by a lot of wind, cold air and light rain, will arrive Wednesday night and early Thursday morning and stick around through the weekend.
Comments / 0