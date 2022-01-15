ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Youngkin to be sworn in as 74th Governor during Saturday Inauguration

By Jackie DeFusco
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qjsEs_0dmdldQn00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)— Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin will take the oath of office today, Saturday January 15, as the 74th Governor of the Commonwealth.

The last time a Republican took the oath of office was in 2010 but the GOP swept statewide offices last election season. Governor-elect Youngkin, Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears and Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares are taking power with a promise to change the trajectory of the state.

On Inauguration Day eve, Youngkin helped clean up the land surrounding Richmond’s Slavery Reconciliation Statue. He said the facelift symbolized Virginia’s ugly history, the progress to come and the power of coming together.

“I hope everybody noticed you can get a lot done when you all come together and do it in unity,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin takes office as Virginia’s next governor on Jan. 15 – here’s what you need to know

It’s a message Youngkin is expected to echo in his Inaugural Address on Saturday, although some of his priorities have proved divisive.

Youngkin’s “Day One Game Plan” is packed with dozens of campaign promises, including expanding charter schools, firing the parole board, slashing taxes and cutting back on business regulations.

Asked in an interview when Virginians can expect him to follow through on executive actions banning critical race theory in schools and ending a statewide school mask mandate, Youngkin said, “The first business day for me is tomorrow and so we are going to work tomorrow and you are going to see a lot of movement get started.”

Youngkin’s Press Secretary Macaulay Porter later clarified that, while the administration isn’t ready to share what specific steps the Governor-elect will announce on Inauguration Day, Virginians can expect some action to be taken immediately.

Capitol Square was closed in the days leading up the ceremony, which is expected to kick off around noon.

The Virginia National Guard will play a central role in the festivities, including marshaling the inaugural parade, playing ceremonial music, firing a 19-gun artillery salute with blank ammunition and conducting a flyover with F-22 fighter jets.

Youngkin and Miyares say Virginia will challenge Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates

“It means the world to me to see an event like this take place,” said VNG Captain Adrian Fonville. “There is nowhere else I would rather be on that day.”

Zac Brown Band, a country band, will perform at a ticketed event at Main Street Station after the Inauguration, a Youngkin spokesperson confirmed to 8News. After he takes office, Youngkin and Virginia’s next First Lady, Suzanne Youngkin, will host an open house on Sunday, Jan. 16, at the Executive Mansion that will be open to the public.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

High expectation for Virginia’s new governor on first week in the job

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — As the song says, “meet the new boss.” And that’s precisely how it is this week as Virginia’s new governor, Glenn Youngkin, settles into office Youngkin was sworn in on Saturday and addressed the General Assembly in Richmond to start the week. Meanwhile, local officials across the Commonwealth weigh in on […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WDVM 25

Officials, family of MLK come together to address voting rights

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s family was in the Nation’s Capital to honor his legacy on the holiday that pays tribute to him. Rather than spending the day celebrating a day off work, the family rallied for voting rights and called on Congress and President Joe Biden to pass legislation currently being […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Berkeley County growth a different kind of challenge from most Mountain State counties

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — County commissioners from across West Virginia are wrapping up their annual meeting in Charleston, timed to coincide with the start of the legislative session. But the growing eastern panhandle is participating in the meeting with a sense of urgency. Before the next Census, Berkeley County could be West Virginia’s most populous. […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Miyares
Person
Winsome Sears
WDVM 25

Following terrorist attack, Frederick County Muslim Council prepares to take in refugees, asks community for support

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Three innocent civilians were killed during a terrorist attack that happened in Abu Dhabi on Monday. According to the White House, the Houthis claimed responsibility for this attack. In Maryland, the Frederick County Muslim Council says they are saddened by these attacks and are preparing to take in refugees. They […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Mayor Bowser, DC Health to open 8 new COVID centers

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Bowser and D.C. Health announced on Tuesday that eight new COVID-19 centers will be opening within the next week. These are permanent locations in the city — as opposed to pop-up sites that are released each day. These sites aim to offer residents a one-stop shop for all their COVID-19 related […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inauguration#Washington Dc#Commonwealth#Republican#Gop#Virginians
WDVM 25

Virginia Tech no longer requiring COVID vaccinations, mandatory testing for employees

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — After Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed several executive actions over the weekend — including one ending the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state employees — Virginia Tech announced that university employees will no longer be required to receive the vaccine, report their vaccination status, or participate in mandatory testing. However, the university says […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WDVM 25

January 6 riot: How local first responders stepped up to help

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — It has been one year since a violent mob attacked the US Capitol while Congress worked to certify the 2020 election results. The Capitol complex is federal jurisdiction, but the aid of local police, fire and EMS saved the day. The DC Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services (DCFEMS) and Metropolitan Police […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

One-on-One with Maryland Congressman Anthony Brown

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — In part 2 of their conversation on Capitol Review, Tasmin Mahfuz and Congressman Anthony Brown discuss tackling COVID in Maryland’s 4th Congressional District, his views on Governor Hogan’s “Refund the Police” initiative, and why he’s running to become Maryland’s next attorney general. Watch the full conversation in the video above.
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

A group of D.C. teachers are demanding safer conditions for staff and students with a “week of action”

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The D.C. Caucus of Rank and File Educators (D.C. CORE) is holding a Week of Action to demand change within D.C. Public Schools. The group is made up of Washington Teacher’s Union members. They are demanding several things, including paid COVID leave, increased COVID protections, and more support for substitutes. While Mayor […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy