Hartwick College President Margaret L. Drugovich today announced that Dr. Laurel Bongiorno has been. named the College’s Vice President for Academic Affairs/Dean of Faculty. She will be responsible for supporting College faculty and academic administrators in the continued integration and expansion of FlightPath into the core academic program. FlightPath is the College’s innovative approach to supporting student success through exposure to a future-focused curriculum, mentoring, and career preparation. She assumes her new role on May 1, 2022.

ONEONTA, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO