Smithfield, VA

30-year-old Virginia woman charged with stabbing boyfriend, strangling 3-year-old child with special needs

By Nathan Crawford
 3 days ago

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — A Smithfield woman is behind bars accused of stabbing her boyfriend multiple times and strangling a 3-year-old child with special needs.

According to the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Water Oak Drive in Smithfield on December 11, 2021, for a domestic assault. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 37-year-old man who had been stabbed several times.

During their investigation, deputies learned of possible child neglect of a 3-year-old boy with special needs.

Lauren Danielle Jones, 30, was subsequently taken into custody following the incident. She was charged with malicious wounding and child neglect.

As their investigation continued, deputies spoke with The Children’s Hospital of the Kings Daughters (CHKD) Child Advocacy Center. This conversation, along with a medical screening of the 3-year-old boy, led officials to add a charge of strangulation.

Jones is currently being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail with no bond. She is set to be arraigned on the strangulation charges in the coming weeks.

The 3-year-old child has been placed into custody with other family members under the supervision of Isle of Wight County Department of Social Services.

