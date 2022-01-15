WhatsApp transfer software license

A few months ago, WhatsApp introduced a way to help iPhone users move their WhatsApp chats and media to an Android phone. Although it looked possible in theory, the practical application of this official method had numerous drawbacks. Truth be told, even the theoretical version put so many limitations on the process that it was like jumping through hoops just to figure out if your devices were eligible for this method! Moreover, the process itself is a nightmare for anyone who has little or no experience with data transfers or how operating systems work. And that's most of us. But the worst of it is that there is still no official way to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO