WhatsApp transfer software license

 3 days ago

I recently purchased a Dr. Wondershare whatsapp transfer license for Windows PC that...

The Windows Club

Fix Error Code 0x0000FFFF on Windows computer

Some users are seeing Error Code 0x0000FFFF on their Windows computers. Some are experiencing a BSOD, whereas, some are just seeing an error message. There is a wide variety of errors that one can see and hence, the reason will differ as well. The BSOD comes with the following error...
COMPUTERS
Android Headlines

WhatsApp Is Reportedly Testing Message Reactions

In recent months, WhatsApp has been doing a lot of work to add new features to its app. The Meta-owned social media app doesn’t want to lag behind Telegram. The latest information spotted by WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp intends to bring iMessage-like Message Reactions to its app. According to...
CELL PHONES
Tech Times

Why No Official WhatsApp Way to Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone?

A few months ago, WhatsApp introduced a way to help iPhone users move their WhatsApp chats and media to an Android phone. Although it looked possible in theory, the practical application of this official method had numerous drawbacks. Truth be told, even the theoretical version put so many limitations on the process that it was like jumping through hoops just to figure out if your devices were eligible for this method! Moreover, the process itself is a nightmare for anyone who has little or no experience with data transfers or how operating systems work. And that's most of us. But the worst of it is that there is still no official way to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

WhatsApp testing new notification changes on iPhone

WhatsApp has been working hard to add new features for the last couple of months. The company introduced changes to how the 'Last Seen' works in December, and has been testing new calls screen UI, voice message preview, and Community feature for quite a while now. According to a new report, WhatsApp is also working on bringing some changes to the notification system on iOS.
CELL PHONES
techviral.net

How to Dim Chat Wallpaper on WhatsApp for Android

WhatsApp is a great instant messaging app available for Android, iOS, and desktop operating systems. In addition, WhatsApp offers you better features and customization options than other instant messaging apps. If you have been using WhatsApp for a while, you might know that the app allows you to set a...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to share your location on WhatsApp

Make finding lost people easier. If you’re a parent, you may feel the need to keep tabs on your child’s whereabouts. Or if you have a friend who’s new to town, and therefore likely to get lost, it’s helpful to know you can always find them again. These are just two examples of why you should share your location on WhatsApp. We’ll look at both sending your current location and real-time location tracking on the WhatsApp mobile app.
CELL PHONES
scoringnotes.com

StaffPad audio update, Graphical MIDI Tools, and software licensing

Amazon Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Pandora PocketCasts Podchaser RSS Spotify Stitcher TuneIn. Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 48:06. Subscribe: Amazon | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pandora | PocketCasts | Podchaser | RSS | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn. 2021 finished strong. Philip Rothman and...
COMPUTERS
Cult of Mac

WhatsApp is adding contact photos to notifications on iPhone

A future WhatsApp update will bring contact photos to your notifications on iPhone. The feature, which requires iOS 15 or later, is already being tested among beta users in version 2.22.1.1 of the app. This is just one of many improvements WhatsApp has started working on for its iPhone app....
CELL PHONES
gamingideology.com

WhatsApp in 2022 .. Benefits and more control

The instant communication application “WhatsApp” is preparing to launch its first major updates in the new year 2022. The technical website (WABetaInfo) stated that “WhatsApp” is currently working on adding pictures of the contacts’ accounts to the message alerts that appear on the user’s phone screen. The site said it has monitored the use of this feature in the beta version of the instant communication application (WhatsApp Beta), in phones running the “iOS” system, ie Apple devices, especially version 15.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

WhatsApp is making iOS notifications much more helpful

WhatsApp is making a small but significant change to message notifications for iOS users. The change is currently only visible to beta testers, but will be rolling out to more users in due course. In the latest iOS beta version, WhatsApp is making it easier to see who a message...
CELL PHONES
zee

Swiss Army Banned WhatsApp Usage

The Swiss military will no longer be able to use WhatsApp! According to the report, the Swiss army staff issued an email in December to all of its soldiers. From now on, only the Threemamessaging service is allowed.
Infopackets

WhatsApp Gets Extra Security Features

WhatsApp is adding a series of privacy and security features. However, several will be switched off by default so users should consider activating them. The messaging app, now owned by Facebook, has become popular thanks to two key features. It's designed to handle groups well so that users can send a message to a specific group of friends or colleagues in a more intuitive manner than Facebook's own messaging tools.
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

How to Use WhatsApp Disappearing Messages

This article explains how to use WhatsApp's disappearing messages feature. The instructions apply to the app for iOS and Android and the web browser version of WhatsApp. To turn on disappearing messages for an individual chat or all future chats:. Open a message and tap the contact’s name at the...
CELL PHONES
techviral.net

WhatsApp Upcoming New Features in 2022

The instant messaging app Whatsapp is working on many upcoming new features. Last year, the social media messenger app rolled out many amazing features like voice and video calls on desktops, disappearing photos and videos, and more. Now, Whatsapp is going to maintain the trend by bringing new features in...
CELL PHONES
gamingideology.com

Officially .. WhatsApp works without the Internet

WhatsApp officially allows the user to link their account to a second device such as a computer, and send and receive messages without the need for a basic smartphone connection to the Internet. According to the WhatsApp support page, millions of people around the world can now use up to...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to send large files on WhatsApp

If you wanted to send someone a large file attachment, the only viable method was email. But these days, messaging platforms have become so fast and advanced that you can easily use them to also transfer files to your contacts. But these platforms naturally have file size limitations, so what do you do when you need to send something bigger? It’s time to get creative of course.
CELL PHONES
New York Post

Why Google is warning Android users to update Microsoft Teams ASAP

Google has sent Android users an essential warning about the Microsoft Teams app. A bug was discovered in the Android version of the Microsoft Teams app last month which could block calls made to emergency numbers. Initially, it was thought only calls made to the US emergency number, 911, were...
CELL PHONES

