Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Superman & Lois Season 2 premiere “What Lies Beneath.” Read at your own risk!. Superman & Lois kicked off Season 2 in a rather tame fashion, considering all the things that happened in the Season 1 finale. Of course, the episode ramped up in intensity after catching viewers up on the lives of everyone post-Morgan Edge and revealed what challenge Clark faces beyond sexually active sons. A brief shot cut underground to a pounding below Smallville, and a grey hand punching and clawing its way through dirt up to the surface. The color of the hand, the intensity of punches, and overall chaos of it definitely have me and others wondering if Doomsday will appear in Superman & Lois.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO