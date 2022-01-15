ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic, NJ

Fire rages at chemical plant in NJ; air quality testing ongoing

By Sarah Vasile, Lauren Cook
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XmSJn_0dmdkcnX00

PASSAIC, New Jersey ( WPIX ) – A massive fire that broke out at a New Jersey chemical plant on Friday continued to burn early Saturday morning.

Is the Bristol, Virginia landfill dangerous? EPA weighs in on local pollutant levels

Flames and smoke billowing into the night sky on Friday could be seen miles away from the facility in Passaic. The fire spread to multiple buildings in the complex and threatened to reach the plant’s chemical storage area.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora told residents in a video on Facebook to stay away from the area and keep their windows closed. In an overnight update, the mayor and an official with the Department of Environmental Protection said crews monitoring the air quality found them to be within “acceptable” levels by state and federal standards.

Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in NYC

No evacuation orders were necessary, as of early Saturday morning, Lora said . In another video update, Lora described the inferno as “one of the worst” fires he’d seen “in a long time.”

One firefighter was injured and taken to a hospital, but was doing well, Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost said. There were no initial reports of loss of life.

Much of the building where the fire originated collapsed within itself. The building was vacant when the fire broke out, according to Trentacost.

More than 200 firefighters from 11 companies responded to the fire Friday night. The main goal, Lora said, was to keep the flames from spreading to the plant’s main building.

The mayor said he spoke with Gov. Phil Murphy about the fire. The governor on Friday address the danger, telling those nearby to keep their windows closed.

“We urge everyone in Passaic to stay safe as firefighters battle a large … fire at a chemical plant off of Route 21,” Murphy wrote. “If you live nearby, keep your windows closed. Praying for the safety of our first responders on the scene.”

Nearly 1,100 homes destroyed in Colorado wildfire, valued at over $500 million

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

FEMA denies assistance to Hurley flood victims despite appeal

HURLEY, Va. (WJHL) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Tuesday denied an appeal to its original decision not to provide Hurley flood victims with individual assistance. Former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam requested the funding after the August 2021 floods killed one person and demolished nearly 50 homes in the Guesses Fork community. In […]
HURLEY, VA
WJHL

VDH: Southwest Va. COVID spread rate sees slight dip Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 356 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia Tuesday, dropping the seven-day community spread rate slightly from Monday’s record high. Virginia’s statewide case rate fell even more and the rural nine-county region continues to draw closer to the state rate as the Omicron variant continues […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
Passaic, NJ
Accidents
Passaic, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Passaic, NJ
WJHL

Petworks animal shelter temporarily closes due to COVID-19 cases among staff

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Petworks Animal Services has temporarily closed to the public due to COVID-19 cases among staff members. According to Torey Faidley with Petworks, about half of the shelter’s staff have tested positive for COVID-19. The shelter closed on Saturday and hopes to reopen this Thursday, Faidley said. The shelter is normally closed […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

THP: 2 injured in crash on 11W in Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say two people were injured in a crash Tuesday night in Mount Carmel. According to a preliminary crash report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 11W and Independence Avenue. According to the report, a Honda Civic traveling on Independence […]
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
WJHL

Snow, ice still a concern for removal crews in high elevations

(WJHL) – With snow moving out of the area by early Tuesday, the focus for salt trucks and snow removal crews shifted to the side streets and neighborhoods – particularly in higher elevations. “Mainly in Roan Mountain, because Roan Mountain got hit pretty hard,” Carter County EMA Director Billy Harrell said. “They’re on the backroads […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality#Chemical Plant#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
EPA
WJHL

Asking the Experts: Ballad Health experiences uptick in COVID numbers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Just this week, Ballad Health experienced a 10% increase in COVID patients, an uptick of 33 cases since the last report. Ballad Health Official Jamie Swift explained that the recent rise in numbers is unsurprising, as kids begin school. Swift also believes that the current number of cases is yet […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

THP, TDOT assist several people stuck in the snow on Roan Mountain

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — State troopers and highway crews assisted several people who became stuck in the snow in Carter County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol and TDOT helped around eight to nine people Monday on Roan Mountain. Carter County dispatch told News Channel 11 Monday afternoon that Highway 143, which runs from the town […]
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
WJHL

WJHL

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy