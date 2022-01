The Lakers did the unthinkable. They beat one of the best teams in the NBA in the Utah Jazz in what could be a potential playoff match-up. Also, Russell Westbrook took it back a couple of years and put Rudy Gobert to bed early on a Monday night. What a relief it was to finally see the Lakers play some basketball and once again to give us hope (before bringing us back down to Earth this morning with the Frank Vogel reports). Well, there is more hope on the way. Anthony Davis has been cleared for on-court work with contact, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO