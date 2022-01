The vote was close and discussions heated, but the Utah Wildlife Board, which makes rule-change recommendations to the state’s Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR), ruled to ban the use of trail cameras from July 31 to December 31. The ban would take effect this year and effectively prohibits the use of all trail cams during most of Utah’s hunting seasons. Board members were deadlocked 3 to 3 when it came to voting on the ban until chairman Kevin Albrecht cast the deciding vote, according to a story on KSL.com.

UTAH STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO