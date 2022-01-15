ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

Winter Storm Advisory in effect for Metro Atlanta ahead of Sunday’s wintry precipitation

By Christina Edwards
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
NWS Atlanta

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City updated the wintry weather alerts for Metro Atlanta and North Georgia, and here is the latest information as of Saturday evening.

Northeast Metro Atlanta counties are now in a Winter Storm Warning, including Forsyth and Gwinnett counties. These are areas where freezing rain may accumulate to the point of creating hazardous travel conditions, as well as power outages.

In addition, heavier snowfall is possible along Lookout Mountain and Sand Mountain in Northwest Georgia, which is why a Winter Storm Warning is issued for Dade, Walker and Chatooga counties.

Metro Atlanta is in a Winter Weather Advisory, which is a level above Watch and a level below Storm. Ie, it is a Level 2 out of 3.

Don’t let the word “Advisory” catch you off guard -- a Winter Weather Advisory should be taken seriously.

The Winter Weather Advisory is for counties along and north of I-20. Accumulating freezing precipitation (sleet, snow) is possible for the Metro Atlanta counties.

* Total snow: 1-2 inches.

* Ice accumulation: Up to 0.25″ especially along I-85, north of I-20.

A High Wind Warning is in effect through Sunday night: Sustained winds of 25-35 mph are expected in the Metro Atlanta area, with wind gusts as high as 50 mph.

Areas experiencing freezing rain/ice may experience power outages, as the extra surface area and weight on the powerlines will stress the lines in the windy conditions.

