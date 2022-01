A TNT televised game in the peak of the afternoon on Beale St. on a federal holiday, courtesy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It does not get any better. MLK Day games have become a memory of their own. They’ve become a staple on this day in Memphis and for the Grizzlies. These games now create a certain energy that contributes to the celebratory atmosphere in honor of today. Drake would say it’s God’s Plan that the current era of the Memphis Grizzlies is the perfect mixture of excitement, youthful creativity, & buzz to help with the balance to commemorate our nation’s history.

