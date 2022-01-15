ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips on how to stay safe when driving in winter weather

By Jacob Smith
 3 days ago

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Another winter weather storm has made its way to Northwest Arkansas on Jan. 15. Snow is coming down and if you have to get out, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation offers some tips on how to do so safely.

Authorities suggest drivers closely follow the weather forecast and check current road conditions on the interactive travel map at www.okroads.org or IDrive Arkansas .

During snowy or icy conditions, drivers are asked to:

  • Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.
  • Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
  • Be aware of “black ice,” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.
  • Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.

ARDOT has activated their winter weather map for Arkansas travelers to view.

Traffic temporarily shut down on I-49 near Mountainburg following multiple accidents

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — ArDOT reports that Arkansas State Police temporarily shut down a section of I-49 northbound near Mountainburg after a series of accidents Saturday. Traffic was diverted off of I-49 northbound at exit 24 near Rudy. After around 45 minutes troopers were able to get the interstate cleared and reopen all lanes to […]
MOUNTAINBURG, AR
