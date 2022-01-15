ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Of gifts and service

The world abounds with gifted persons. We often think in terms of talent such as art, music, dance or drama. But others are blessed with different gifts. Writing, public speaking and leadership are gifts. However, such gifts provide temptation if not the tendency to claim or assert distinctions of superiority versus...

Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Mining Journal

Best Christmas gift

The best gift I’ve ever received was given to me from many people on Christmas morning. That gift was the saving of my life. Here’s how it began. While fashioning gifts in my workshop, I had a major heart attack. There was no warning. We reached the hospital in minutes. A cardiac rapid response team was alongside me soon after arrival.
dublincitizen.com

Lame gifts are the best

A s I got ready for the stock show Monday morning I found myself grateful for two gifts that I would’ve hated as a kid: a jacket and thick boots. The local weather is always courteous enough to drop about 40-60 degrees when the stock show arrives so the extra insulation was welcome.
lewispnj.com

Gifts For Veterans

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 578 of Lewistown provided Christmas gifts to veterans living at LaBelle Manor and Country Aire Retirement Estates (C.A.R.E.). These veterans received caps that included the branch of service in which they had served as well as some socks. The branches of service were the following: Army, Navy and Air Force. One ALA Unit 578 member resides in C.A.R.E. She received an angel specially made by Penny Leckbee as well as several pairs of colorful socks. In most cases, the gifts were given to a member of the nursing home staff, and they delivered the gifts to the residents. The gifts were delivered to the homes by Auxiliary President, Linda Schmitz, and Post Commander, Dan Schmitz.
LEWISTOWN, MO
Times Gazette

Gift of love beyond measure

It was on Valentine’s Day in 1961 that she brought me into this world. I liked to tease her when my birthday rolled around each year, saying I must have been her sweetest Valentine’s gift ever, but she said the birthing part wasn’t all that pleasant. Her...
DAYTON, OH
Hampshire Review

The wise men and their gifts

Last month, I wrote about pausing before the headlong rush into Christmas to celebrate Advent, the period of penitence and preparation pointing to Christmas being more than memorial to the long-ago birth of Jesus. Christmas is also an expectant celebration awaiting Christ’s eventual return. It often baffles me that, despite...
The Wild Hunt

Column: The Gift of Janus

The Wild Hunt is exclusively supported by readers like you. No advertising. No corporate sponsors. Your support helps us pay our writers and editors, as well as cover the bills the keep the lights on. We cover the community because of your generosity. Consider making a one-time donation - or become a monthly sustainer. Every amount helps. Thank you for reading The Wild Hunt!
outlooknewspapers.com

Women’s Club Delivers Gifts to Union Station Homeless Services

First published in the Jan. 6 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The La Cañada Junior Women’s Club displayed their giving spirit throughout the holiday season with donations to the Union Station Homeless Services. Led by LCJWC Community Outreach Director Gayle Hagegard, the group recently assembled gift...
Marshall Independent

The gift of reading

MARSHALL — When she started a book drive to benefit newborn babies and their parents, Courtney Hartner didn’t realize how the results would stack up. “There were 17 huge boxes of books,” Hartner said. Inside were more than 400 books paid for with the help of community...
kduz.com

Morning Devotional – Sabbath Gift

Your Friday morning devotional this week is presented by Pastor Mike Giesenhagen of The Evangelical Free Church of Hutchinson and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “Sabbath Gift.”
thevillagerny.com

Good for the Spirits Gifts in Ellicottville

Crystal Visions: Ellicottville’s Good for the Spirit Gifts Imprints Upon Community and Soul. When Rev. Suzy Woo was asked to describe her shop Good for the Spirit Gifts (11 Martha St, Ellicottville), she replied with a surprising but apt comparison. She said, “It really is like a giant Home Depot for the soul—we have many, many tools!”
bridgton.com

A gift from a community with heart

Kevin Benoit knew Bridgton is a special place, but the former Massachusetts resident has discovered what a huge heart the community truly has. “This town is incredible,” Benoit said. “For what people have done for Melissa is unbelievable. We’re very grateful.”. Melissa Scammon is Kevin’s fiancé. She...
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ was not a real person, he was just a mythical character, said 40% of people in a church survey.

Humans have a weird habit of preaching to people who are greater than them. The same thing happened with one of the most important person of human history 'Jesus Christ.'. Recently, the England church held a survey of more than 4,000 people in which the church found forty percent of people believe that Jesus Christ was not a real person. The survey found that a quarter of people aged between 18 to 34 believed Jesus Christ was a mythical or fictional character.
cbslocal.com

Ambience Floral and Gifts

Ambience Floral and Gifts Brand is a new contemporary flower, plant and gift shop with a stem bar for customers to create their own bouquets, a nice array of house plants and containers, lots of fun gifts. They even offer fun classes such as succulent gardens, terrarium making, macrame plant holders, and more!
TrendHunter.com

Spa-Inspired Gift Boxes

With Valentine's Day around the corner, flowers are a go-to classic, but for a more practical and relaxing experience gift, 'The For My Valentine Gift Box' is a great option. The at-home spa gift box experience has floral notes of lavender to provide a relaxing environment and skin-nourishing treatments like coconut oil and shea butter.
Seattle Mama Doc

The Gift of Time

Colleen and Derek spent the first half of Colleen’s pregnancy like many first-time parents, imagining what their child would be like, musing about things they would do as a family and celebrating a joyful new chapter in their lives. They never imagined they would have a child with special...
KCTV 5

Mayfield cars gifted

Mayfield tornado victims receive free cars. Three families who fell victim to a devastating tornado in western Kentucky last month have been gifted new vehicles, thanks to generous donors.
greenvillejournal.com

The Center for Developmental Services announces $25K matching gift challenge

The Center for Developmental Services, a nonprofit that works with children with developmental delays and disabilities, announced Jan. 10 its founder and emeritus board member Dr. Bill Schmidt and his wife, Jean, have pledged to match up to $25,000 in gifts and pledges to the organization until Feb. 14. “I...
Slate

My Son’s School Wants Me to Offer My Expertise for Free

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m a Black woman married to a white man and we have a teenage son together. Our son goes to a private school in the next town over that’s probably 85 percent white, and one of the school’s administrators asked if I could speak to the student body during their Black History Month celebration in February about the importance of creating a racially inclusive community. I’m not an experienced public speaker, but I have some good ideas about how the school could improve in that regard. The only sticking point is the school isn’t willing to pay me to speak, and the admin said, “The speech will provide you with great exposure since it will be broadcast virtually to influential parents and boosters. Also, your speech could help numerous parents see the light, and you can’t put a price tag on that.” This irks me because this school is flush with cash, and I know they’ve paid other (white) speakers before. When I told my son that I wanted to approach the administration about wanting to be paid to do this, he begged me to speak at the event for free and not make a scene that could put a target on his back. I’m not sure how to proceed. Should I take the unpaid speech for the sake of my son?
thehousethatlarsbuilt.com

Bird gift topper

And, it’s made with materials you probably already have in your craft closet–win! See below how to make it!. One of my favorite ways to jazz up a gift is to keep some bright wrapping papers in my arsenal and then add on a cute gift topper. That could be a pretty ribbon or gift tag. Here, I took a more artistic approach and cut out a bird out of black paper and added in some cute details with paint. It’s simple yet striking, no?! It’s a fun little project for feeling like you’re reaching your creative quota for one day.
