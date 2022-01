DETROIT – A report from the office of the auditor general claims Michigan undercounted the number of deaths in nursing homes during the pandemic. The state’s auditor general’s office announced last July that it would study the reported and unreported deaths in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. With some findings released, the dispute has already turned political, with Michigan Republicans blasting Governor Gretchen Whitmer for what may have led to the difference in findings.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO