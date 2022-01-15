ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

Two dead, two injured in gunfire exchange Friday night in front of Martinsville restaurant; Ridgeway man in custody

By Gary Boyer
WFXR
WFXR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M6O5n_0dmdjIIu00

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Late Friday night, authorities in Henry County were alerted about a shooting that took place at a Martinsville restaurant.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place at around 11:05 p.m. Friday night at El Parral restaurant at 670 Commonwealth Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, they found one man suffering from several gunshots to the torso and legs.

That man was identified at Orlando Raceem Johnson, 31, of Martinsville.

Johnson did not survive his injuries.

Man dead in officer-involved shooting stemming from a domestic dispute Friday night in Patrick County

During an investigation, deputies discovered that an argument between several individuals took place on the sidewalk outside of the restaurant.

That argument escalated in Johnson as well as another man, Laquon Moss, 26, of Ridgeway, both shooting at each other.

Moss shot Johnson multiple times.

As Moss fired at Johnson, he also shot a 25-year-old woman in the leg as well as a 32-year-old man in the arm.

Both of those injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Police: Man injured from November shooting in Danville indicted for murder, firearm charges

Through the course of the investigation, bullets fired from Johnson’s gun also struck Malik Douglas, 25, of Martinsville.

Douglas was also killed in the gunfire.

Moss is being charged with the following crimes:

  • First-degree murder
  • Malicious wounding (two counts)
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (three counts)
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Moss is currently being held without bond at the Henry County Jail.

Get breaking news, weather, and sports by subscribing to WFXR’s email list

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). Crimestoppers offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information related to the crime. The nature of the crime, as well as the substance of the information provided, will determine the amount of reward paid.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 17

Cathy Bittler
3d ago

really where did those names come from? you name a kid that and all they can do is grow up and kill somebody.

Reply(2)
5
Related
WFXR

VDH reports 10,248 new COVID cases, 127 new hospitalizations in Tuesday tally

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday morning, Virginia health officials reported a total of 1,407,403 COVID-19 and 15,822 virus-related deaths, which includes 10,248 new cases and eight new deaths from around the Commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed 1,007,717 cases and 13,208 deaths are related to the virus as of Tuesday, Jan. 18. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Man dead in officer-involved shooting stemming from a domestic dispute Friday night in Patrick County

WOOLWINE, Va. (WFXR) – On Friday evening, Virginia State Police (VSP) confirm that an officer-involved shooting took place in Patrick County. According to VSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Salem, the shooting took place at 7:16 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14 in the 1700 block of Milhouse Road in Patrick County. The Patrick County Sheriff’s […]
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henry County, VA
Martinsville, VA
Crime & Safety
Henry County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Ridgeway, VA
City
Danville, VA
City
Martinsville, VA
WFXR

Schools, facilities around southwest and central Virginia announce closures, modified operations for Tuesday after winter storm

(WFXR) — As crews continue to clean up the snow and ice still covering the roads around Virginia after Sunday’s winter storm, a number of school districts and facilities have decided to cancel, delay, or move Tuesday’s operations online. Here is a list of southwest and central Virginia schools and facilities that have decided to […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant#Shooting#Murder#Crimestoppers
WFXR

UPDATE: Southwest and central Virginia roads icing over as temperatures fall back below freezing overnight, into Tuesday morning

UPDATE 9:05 p.m.: VDOT is noticing that some southwest Virginia roadways are again becoming icy Monday night as temperatures fall back below freezing. According to VDOT, roads in the New River Valley are worsening at a faster rate because some are still at least partially snow-covered. Roads listed in “Moderate” condition — meaning snow or […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

NC man arrested in connection with Danville pawn shop burglary, police say

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Thanks to help from the public and teamwork among multiple Virginia and North Carolina law enforcement agencies, a man has been taken into custody in connection with a burglary at a Danville pawn shop earlier this month. According to a statement released by the Danville Police Department on Thursday, Jan. 13, […]
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFXR

UPDATE: Fewer than 9K power outages remain in the two Virginias

UPDATE 11:15 p.m.: Progress continues to be made to restore power to customers in Virginia and West Virginia. According to Appalachian Power, just under 9,000 customers are still in the dark with the majority still into central and western West Virginia. Locally, Amherst County tops the list with just under 400 customers without power. Roanoke […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

UPDATE: Flights canceled, transit services delayed Monday following winter storm in southwest, central Virginia; Danville Airport reopened

UPDATE 12:49 p.m.: According to Danville city officials, Danville Regional Airport has reopened Monday afternoon following the snowstorm-related closure from Sunday. Meanwhile, the City of Roanoke says Valley Metro Roanoke has pushed back Monday’s service to 2 p.m. on all routes due to current road conditions. (WFXR) — A number of flights are canceled and […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

UPDATE: Power crews work to restore power to customers left in the dark due to the winter storm

UPDATE 8:17 p.m.: Appalachian Power reporting over 1,000 customers without power in Amherst County. UPDATE 6:00 p.m.: Below are the latest numbers from Appalachian Power. The following localities are dealing with outages: Tazewell County has just under 2,300 customers without power Amherst County has a little over 900 customers without power Patrick County has a […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WFXR

62,957 new COVID cases, 739 new hospitalizations reported by VDH between Thursday and Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Since Thursday, Virginia health officials reported 62,957 new COVID-19 and 29 new virus-related deaths, which brings the Commonwealth’s total coronavirus count up to 1,397,155 cases and 15,814 deaths as of Monday. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed 1,000,259 cases and 13,204 deaths are related to the virus as of Monday, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

UPDATE: Flights at local airports cancel flights, Lynchburg Regional Airport to resume service Monday afternoon

UPDATE 6:05 p.m.: Due to airport conditions at Charlotte International Airport (CLT), commercial flights out of Lynchburg Regional Airport (LYH) are expected to resume Monday, Jan. 17 at 4 p.m. (WFXR) — With snow falling around southwest Virginia Sunday morning, regional airports in Roanoke, Lynchburg, and Danville have already canceled flights or closed down for […]
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

WFXR

2K+
Followers
674
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy