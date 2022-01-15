Two dead, two injured in gunfire exchange Friday night in front of Martinsville restaurant; Ridgeway man in custody

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Late Friday night, authorities in Henry County were alerted about a shooting that took place at a Martinsville restaurant.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place at around 11:05 p.m. Friday night at El Parral restaurant at 670 Commonwealth Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, they found one man suffering from several gunshots to the torso and legs.

That man was identified at Orlando Raceem Johnson, 31, of Martinsville.

Johnson did not survive his injuries.

During an investigation, deputies discovered that an argument between several individuals took place on the sidewalk outside of the restaurant.

That argument escalated in Johnson as well as another man, Laquon Moss, 26, of Ridgeway, both shooting at each other.

Moss shot Johnson multiple times.

As Moss fired at Johnson, he also shot a 25-year-old woman in the leg as well as a 32-year-old man in the arm.

Both of those injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Through the course of the investigation, bullets fired from Johnson’s gun also struck Malik Douglas, 25, of Martinsville.

Douglas was also killed in the gunfire.

Moss is being charged with the following crimes:

First-degree murder

Malicious wounding (two counts)

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (three counts)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Moss is currently being held without bond at the Henry County Jail.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). Crimestoppers offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information related to the crime. The nature of the crime, as well as the substance of the information provided, will determine the amount of reward paid.

