"Self care" is a term that gets thrown around a lot, but its specific meaning changes from person to person. Pampering yourself is certainly part of it, but it's more about taking care of your mental and physical wellbeing, however that translates. Maybe you're someone who needs to take quiet time to recharge by lighting a candle and reading a book after a lot of social interaction. Or perhaps your version of self care is hitting the gym to boost endorphins and break a sweat. No matter how you interpret the expression, a new year is the perfect time to realign priorities and put yourself first.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO