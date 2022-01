These new Breyers ice cream products are being launched by the brand to offer consumers with a way to enjoy some of their favorite American dessert recipes in a decidedly chilly format. The new products come in five varieties including the M&M’s Minis Caramel Fudge, Very Berry Cobbler, Banana Split, Brownie a la Mode and the Mint Fudge Cookie, which range from ice cream to frozen desserts. Each of the new products are crafted with 100% Grade A milk and cream that has been sourced from cows that haven't been treated with artificial growth hormones, according to the brand.

