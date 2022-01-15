2022 Toyota GR Supra A91-CF Edition Specs and Pricing [600 Cars Only]

One of the continuing controversies about the revived Toyota Supra takes aim at its lack of a manual transmission. In early 2020, not long after the coupe hit the market, chief engineer Tetsuya Tada repeatedly explained that although his team had tested a manual Supra, there were three main reasons it wouldn't be offered: The eight-speed automatic was faster and better; the automatic could handle more torque, which would reduce gearbox explosions on beastly tunes as happened on previous, tuned Supras; and the Supra needed tech spec daylight between it and the manual-equipped GR86. Manual-loving enthusiasts barely listened. The Tada line they did pay attention to was, "We are open to talking to the sales and marketing teams after everyone experiences [the automatic]. [A manual] is not totally out of the question." So those enthusiasts kept griping about the manual omission. And Tada, being a man of his word, has potentially delivered. According to The Drive, a six-speed manual Supra is on the way, perhaps as soon as this year.

