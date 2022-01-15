ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Toyota GR Supra A91-CF Edition Specs and Pricing [600 Cars Only]

Cover picture for the articleA new special A91- Carbon Fibre (CF) Edition has joined the lineup this 2022, this special edition is currently the most exclusive Mark V Supra and is limited to 600 vehicles only. The special edition also offers style, performance and technology the driver expects and it features handmade carbon fibre accents...

Robb Report

The 2023 Toyota Supra May Come With a Stick Shift

The reborn Toyota Supra has always felt like something of an olive branch towards enthusiasts, and that may be even more true after next year. It appears that a manual gearbox will be an option on the Japanese auto giant’s beloved sports car, starting with the 2023 model year, according to The Drive. If the rumblings turns out to be true, the Supra could become a go-to vehicle for driving purists. An unnamed source who attended the automaker’s product preview event for dealers last year in Las Vegas told the website that one of the vehicles the marque showcased was a Supra prototype...
Autoblog

Toyota previews a mysterious GT3-spec race car concept

Performance will be the theme of Toyota's display at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon. It will travel to the annual event to unveil an enigmatic race car concept called GR GT3 and to introduce an upgraded version of the rally-bred GR Yaris hot hatch sold in a number of global markets.
GeekyGadgets

New Toyota GR Yaris and GR GT3 Concept teased

Toyota has released some teaser photos of two new cars it is launching this month, the Toyota GR Yaris and GR GT3 Concept. The Toyota GR Yaris and GR GT3 Concept will be shown off at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2022 which takes place between the 14th and 16th of January.
MotorBiscuit

How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2022 Toyota Supra Cost?

There’s no denying that the second coming of the Toyota Supra made waves in the past couple of years. The use of BMW DNA made enthusiasts cry about the fact that the Supra was no longer the Japanese hero car that it once was, but in reality, it’s not that bad. In fact, if you drive a Supra, you most likely won’t care that it has a BMW engine and interior. And if you plan on buying one, then you might want to first know how much a fully loaded one will cost you.
Carscoops

Toyota Gets Our Attention With Non-Supra Based GR GT3 Coupe Concept

This is the Toyota GR GT3 Concept, unveiled at the ongoing Tokyo Auto Salon and one of the more striking concept cars released by the automaker in recent memory. While it is unclear if the Japanese automaker actually intends on building a production model and racing it through the Toyota Gazoo Racing division, there’s no denying that the GR GT3 Concept looks very different than the other GT3 race cars that Toyota has built in the past.
carthrottle.com

Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 WRC Car Arrives With Massive Side Scoops

Toyota has revealed its World Rally Championship contender for 2022 onwards, built for the sport's new hybrid era. It’s all change for the World Rally Championship from this year onwards, with the sport adopting new hybrid regulations. That means a slew of new cars, and there’s one that interests us above all the others - the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1.
Top Speed

The GR GT3 Concept Is What The Toyota Supra Should’ve Been

Apart from announcing the totally hardcore GRMN Yaris, Toyota Gazoo Racing pulled out all the stops and unveiled the GR GT3 Concept at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon. It’s also one of the most striking concepts that the Japanese automaker has unveiled in recent years. To say that the...
gtspirit.com

Only in Germany: Bugatti Chiron Hits 417km/h on the Autobahn

Radim Passer is back with another top speed video at the autobahn in Germany. 3 years ago he gave us the infamous Bugatti Veyron video hitting 402km/h on the same road, and while its nearly impossible to find long empty stretches on this highway, he was lucky to repeat the same feat albeit in a different car.
CarBuzz.com

Toyota GR Supra Gets Aggressive Widebody Makeover

The Toyota GR Supra has been a sensation since its arrival on the world scene in March 2019, with numerous aftermarket tuners applying their unique touches to the car. But while some body kits for the car look subtle and sleek, many are wild, monstrous things that make a caricature of the car's existing design elements. The one we're featuring here today falls into the latter category. It's been produced by a company called Zacoe Performance, which has in the past worked on the BMW M3 and M4 and even a McLaren 720S. The company's kit for the McLaren is called the Galaxy, but this Supra design is unnamed. We're leaning towards Scoop-ra.
carthrottle.com

The Toyota GR Supra Reportedly Has An Official Manual Option On The Way

Rumour has it the Toyota GR Supra's configurator is about to gain a manual gearbox option. There’s no technical reason why the Toyota GR Supra can’t have a manual gearbox. The range’s BMW-built ‘B58’ straight-six and ‘B48’ inline-four engines have been paired with six-speed manual transmissions before, and Supra assistant chief engineer Masayuki Kai even admitted a few years ago that stick shift had indeed been developed for the sports car.
Carscoops

Toyota GR Corolla Rumored To Come With GR Yaris Engine, Launch This Year

Toyota’s hot hatch for the North American market may turn out to be pretty good after all. New sources have (once again) reported that the upcoming GR Corolla will be offered with a manual transmission, wider wheel arches, and the engine from the enviable GR Yaris. That’s according to...
Road & Track

Toyota Adds New GR Heritage Parts For Supra, AE86, and Land Cruiser

Ever since Toyota launched the GR Heritage Parts initiative back in 2019, the automaker has consistently added new parts offerings to its portfolio. As the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon kicks off over in Japan, the automaker has embraced the festivities and has announced a new collection of parts coming to support historic models like the 2000GT, the Land Cruiser 40 series, the A70 and A80 Supra, as well as the AE86 Corolla Levin/Sprinter Trueno.
Autoblog

Toyota Supra manual gearbox rumor 'confirmed'

One of the continuing controversies about the revived Toyota Supra takes aim at its lack of a manual transmission. In early 2020, not long after the coupe hit the market, chief engineer Tetsuya Tada repeatedly explained that although his team had tested a manual Supra, there were three main reasons it wouldn't be offered: The eight-speed automatic was faster and better; the automatic could handle more torque, which would reduce gearbox explosions on beastly tunes as happened on previous, tuned Supras; and the Supra needed tech spec daylight between it and the manual-equipped GR86. Manual-loving enthusiasts barely listened. The Tada line they did pay attention to was, "We are open to talking to the sales and marketing teams after everyone experiences [the automatic]. [A manual] is not totally out of the question." So those enthusiasts kept griping about the manual omission. And Tada, being a man of his word, has potentially delivered. According to The Drive, a six-speed manual Supra is on the way, perhaps as soon as this year.
Motor1.com

Toyota Launches New Parts For Classics: FJ40, Supra, Corolla, 2000GT

Toyota's Gazoo Racing division is once again expanding its Heritage Parts Project. The latest update adds 56 spare components across five models, including the ultra-rare 2000GT and rugged FJ40 Land Cruiser. With 33 components, the largest number of the new replacement part offerings from the Heritage Parts Project is for...
The Independent

Edmunds: The hottest cars to look out for in 2022

The chip and supply chain shortages of 2021 have been difficult for automakers and consumers alike. But something positive has emerged from the chaos for 2022: more new car introductions. Among other things, the shortage forced many brands to delay the release of all-new and redesigned vehicles that were originally scheduled for 2021. To help you sort through the debuts, the experts at Edmunds have compiled a list of the five hottest vehicles that will arrive at dealerships in the next six to nine months.2022 FORD F-150 LIGHTNINGThe all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup will be one of the most significant...
CNET

Toyota Supra will sprout a manual transmission option this year

Toyota Supra buyers won't be relegated to the choice of only an automatic transmission much longer. Roadshow can confirm the Supra will receive a manual transmission option this year. The Drive first reported on the news citing a dealership source on Wednesday. It's unclear what other changes Toyota may present...
gtspirit.com

2022 992 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Review

You know the drill, right? Aside from a few surprise special editions, the Porsche 911 range is as predictable as the British weather. Typically, the last model of the Carrera range is the GTS which first appeared in the 997.2 generation. Since then, it has always been considered a Carrera with all of the options you would want thrown into a Carrera S. The tried and tested formula has always proven popular and is the go to option for many – the 992 is selling well and it is likely that the GTS will only add to the strength of the portfolio.
