People who live around Middle Point Landfill are all too familiar with the noxious odors that have persistently emanated from the landfill for years. In March 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in federal district court in Nashville against BFI Waste Systems of Tennessee, LLC, the owner and operator of Middle Point Landfill. BFI is a subsidiary of Republic Services, one of the largest waste management companies in the Country. The lawsuit alleges that noxious odors emanating from Middle Point Landfill had caused “substantial harm” to nearby residents. More specifically, the lawsuit alleges that the noxious odors have and continue to interfere with the use of the residents’ properties and have diminished the value of residential properties in the area.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO